PlayStation game prices are in free fall this Black Friday, with dozens of the latest releases now on sale.

For PS5 gamers, it's a better day than Christmas as retailers are offering up to 50% off major titles, from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach to EA Sports FC 26.

Across PlayStation, Currys, GAME and Amazon, we've rounded up 16 of our favourite offers, which will likely only last until Cyber Monday (1st December).

These also slot in very nicely to the other PlayStation deals out there, like the PS5 getting its biggest ever discount and the PS Portal getting a £22 saving.

Here's what you need to know.

Best Black Friday PS5 game deals at a glance

Where is the best place to buy PS5 games this Black Friday?

Right now the biggest PS5 game offers are at PlayStation itself. However, you can also find different deals at the likes of Currys, Amazon and GAME.

Best PS5 game deals to shop in UK Black Friday sales

The Last of Us series

The Last of Us. PlayStation

Now a much-loved HBO series, The Last of Us parts one and two are a dramatic, heart-wrenching tale of two people in a zombie-esque apocalypse. Experience the unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie alongside terrifying combat gameplay this Christmas, with both games now on sale for up to £35 off.

God of War: Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök. Sony

This epic journey into Norse mythology is the perfect adventure game to sink your teeth into. Join Kratos and his teenage son Atreus as they journey through nine realms to prevent Ragnarok, now on sale for just £24.99.

God of War: Ragnarok | £69.99 £24.99 (save £45 or 65%)

Minecraft PS5 edition

Minecraft. Mojang Studios

Everybody loves the iconic, blocky world of Minecraft. Well now, you can buy the PS5 edition for £22.95 at Amazon.

Minecraft PS5 edition | £25.99 £22.95 (save £3.04 or 12%)

Returnal

Jane Perry as Selene in Returnal. Sony/Housemarque

Returnal is hugely unique and currently available for 50% off at PlayStation. This sci-fi adventure sees Selene land on the planet of an ancient civilisation, which she must escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival, but every time she's defeated, the journey restarts. To make things harder, the planet and your tools change every time you come back.

Returnal | £69.99 £34.99 (save £35 or 50%)

EA Sports FC 26

Mo Salah in EA Sports FC 26. EA Sports

It wouldn't be Christmas without a brand-new EA Sports FC game! EA Sports FC 26 lets you play with more than 20,00 players from 750+ clubs around the world in over 120 stadiums. At Amazon, this top game is now on sale for £32 off.

EA Sports FC 26 | £69.99 £37.99 (save £32 or 46%)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games

PlayStation is running deals for the much-loved Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales –including the Ultimate Edition. Marvel fans can swing to their heart's content and fight iconic villains in New York City.

Astro Bot

PlayStation. Sony

Astro Bot is back and on sale for £17 off at PlayStation. Join the adorable robotic hero in this brand-new, supersized space adventure.

Astro Bot | £59.99 £42.99 (save £17 or 28%)

Battlefield 6

A group of soldiers running away from a collapsing building in Battlefield 6. EA

Battlefield 6 is very much a return to the old-school Battlefield formula. To this end, the game featured nine maps at launch, with 64-player lobbies, a return to the class system (Recon, Assault, Engineer and Support) and the return of Portal to create custom maps. Furthermore, the game also features a single-player campaign once again, to the delight of many players. The new release is on sale for 30% off this Black Friday.

Battlefield 6 | £69.99 £48.99 (save £21 or 30%)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach takes Sam Bridges on a mission of human connection beyond the UCA, in a new journey to save humanity from extinction. The popular new game is on sale for £17 off at PlayStation, or you can get the Collector's Edition for £90 off.

Ghost of Yotei

PlayStation

Set 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei is a standalone experience set in 1600s rural Japan. The story follows a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu, who is thirsty for revenge. The game is currently available for £10 off, or you can get the Collector's Edition for £76 off at PlayStation.

Atomfall

Atomfall. Rebellion Developments

A survival-action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. At GAME, it's currently on sale for £32.99.

Atomfall | £49.99 £32.99 (save £17 or 34%)

