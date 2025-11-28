LEGO's official Black Friday sale is finally here after weeks of wishing and waiting.

As of Black Friday itself (28th November), LEGO fans can take full advantage of the many deals, discounts and free gifts available on the main LEGO website.

This year, the sale includes up to 40% off some of their biggest and best loved franchises, including LEGO Icons, LEGO Marvel and LEGO Disney.

The toy giant has also chosen today to launch their exclusive new Starship Enterprise set for Star Trek fans, alongside extra perks for LEGO Insiders.

Below, we've assembled a list of some of our favourite offers from the sale, and we'll be keeping you updated as the hours tick on.

Jump to:

LEGO's 10 best Black Friday deals at a glance

How long does LEGO's Black Friday sale last?

LEGO has waited right up until today (Friday 28th November) to launch their Black Friday weekend sale. Their offers will last until Cyber Monday (Monday 1st December).

However, if you're thinking of buying today it's worth noting the LEGO website also tells customers to 'Get ready for Cyber Monday' and hints at more deals on the way.

What are the LEGO Black Friday deals like this year?

LEGO's Black Friday deals this year are certainly impressive, offering up to 40% off over 100 products from popular ranges such as LEGO Icons, LEGO Marvel, LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Harry Potter. Last year, the sets on offer were a bit more limited with the LEGO Christmas wreath being the highlight, however, there's a lot more to be excited about now.

LEGO Insiders get even bigger savings like £16 off the LEGO Lilo and Stitch Beach House and £19 off the new LEGO Flower Arrangement.

There are also a range of free gifts available with big purchases, e.g. a free Star Trek Shittle Pod with purchases of the new Starship Enterprise set and free Hot Chocolate stand with purchases over £155.

What is LEGO Insiders?

LEGO Insiders is a global loyalty program for LEGO customers where members can earn points by taking part in surveys and quizzes both online and in-store. These points can then be redeemed for things like discounts, exclusive merch and early access to new sets.

When it comes to Black Friday, LEGO Insiders get access to extra deals, plus they can redeem for 2,400 loyalty points and enter a competition to win a signed F1 set.

Best LEGO deals from today's 2025 Black Friday sale

Get a free gift with new LEGO Star Trek USS Enterprise set

LEGO minifigures included with new U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ set LEGO

LEGO's brand-new USS Enterprise set launched today in a huge boost for Star Trek fans. If you buy before 1st December, you can get your 3,600-piece set with a mini Type-15 Shuttlepod gift.

LEGO Star Trek USS Enterprise set | £349.99 at LEGO

Save 30% on LEGO Advent Calendars

Disney Frozen LEGO Advent Calendar 2025 LEGO

As December is just seconds away, why not get a last-minute LEGO advent calendar? Both the Frozen and Star Wars editions are on sale this year.

Get over £60 off LEGO Star Wars

LEGO

LEGO Star Wars' sales include an exclusive £63 off the X-wing Starfighter (retiring soon) and £36 off the AT-TE Walker.

LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Centrepiece

LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Centrepiece JD Williams

This deal combines the love of LEGO with the need for Christmas decorations and the excitement of a Black Friday deal. What could be more timely?

LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Centrepiece | £39.99 £27.99 (save £12 or 30%)

Save on the popular LEGO Botanicals

Amazon

LEGO's Wildflower Bouquet is a beautiful part of the popular Botanicals range. Now, it's on sale for under £45.

LEGO Wildflower Bouquet | £54.99 £43.99 (save £11 or 20%)

30% off LEGO Icons locations

LEGO

LEGO Icons has also reduced their delicate locations sets, like this detailed French Café, now £48.99 from £69.99.

LEGO Icons French Café | £69.99 £48.99 (save £21 or 30%)

Disney Castles from Frozen and Encanto get huge 30% saving

LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace Disney

LEGO Disney fans can now get huge 30% discounts on much-loved princess castles like Elsa's Ice Palace and The Madrigal House from Encanto.

Get this special edition Marvel Logo for £18 off

MARVEL Logo & Minifigures LEGO

This LEGO Marvel Logo, complete with mini-figures of the Avengers, is the perfect gift for film fans. Plus, it's on sale for 20% off.

LEGO Marvel Logo and Mini-figures | £89.99 £71.99 (save £18 or 20%)

Save £30 on LEGO Ninjago Dojo set

LEGO

The LEGO Ninjago range has been reduced too with this Wolf Mask Shadow Dojo now costing under £75, down from £105.

LEGO Ninjago Wolf Mask Shadow Dojo | £104.99 £73.49 (save £31.50 or 30%)

Shop LEGO Technic prices

LEGO

Lastly LEGO Technic cars like this Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar have been reduced by over £50.

LEGO Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar | £169.99 £118.99 (save £51 or 30%)

