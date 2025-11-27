Virgin Media has launched its Black Friday savings with record-low offers across the board. In particular, this November, new customers can get three months' free on any of their TV packages.

This includes basic entertainment bundles featuring free-to-air channels and Netflix, as well as sports and movie bundles featuring Sky Sports and Sky Cinema. Plus, all the packages come with at least M350 broadband.

This limited-time deal means shoppers can get up to 230 channels, a new streaming service and additional perks that would normally cost up to £84.99 a month.

Virgin's Black Friday sale will last until 10th December and anyone who chooses to switch will also get up to £200 bill credit as well.

Here's what you need to know.

Get three months' free Virgin Media TV

How long does the virgin Media Black Friday sale last?

Virgin Media DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Virgin Media's TV and Broadband Black Friday offers will last until Monday 10th December, which is much later than Black Friday offers normally run.

That means you could be enjoying for free three months up to March 2026.

What is the Virgin Media TV Black Friday deal?

This Black Friday Virgin Media is offering three months' free on all their TV and broadband packages.

Virgin has several TV bundles from the basic Entertainment bundle – featuring 200+ TV channels and Netflix – from £36.99 a month to the Max Bolt Bundle – featuring Netflix, Sky Cinema HD and Sky Sports from £84.99 a month. Which means you could be saving anywhere between £110 and £254 from now until March, plus there's no upfront payment.

After your three months are up the cost of your subscription will return to its regular monthly price, however, if you're not currently a Virgin Media customer and you choose to switch, you'll also get up to £200 bill credit to help out.

Get three months' free Virgin Media TV

What is included in the Virgin Media TV packages?

Here's a full list of what you can get with Virgin Media TV, just note that the base price depends on if you have M350, M500 or Gigi 1 Fibre broadband:

Entertainment Bundle | £36.99 a month free for three months ( M350 Broadband, 200+ TV channels, Netflix Standard with Ads)

Sport Bundle | £56.99 a month free for three months ( M350 Broadband, 200+ TV channels, Netflix Standard with Ads, 9 Sky Sports channels)

Cinema Bundle | £46.99 a month free for three months ( M350 Broadband, 200+ TV channels, Netflix Standard with Ads, Sky Cinema HD)

Sport + Cinema Bundle | £66.99 a month free for three months ( M350 Broadband, 200+ TV channels, Netflix Standard with Ads, 9 Sky Sports channels, Sky Cinema HD)

Max Volt Bundle | £84.99 a month free for three months (Gigi 1 Fibre Broadband, 230+ TV channels, Netflix Standard with Ads, Sky Sports channels, Sky Cinema HD, O2 Classic SIM)

How to get the Virgin Media TV Black Friday offer today

Simply head over to Virgin Media TV, enter in your postcode to make sure you can access it at your address, and select 'Add to Basket'.

