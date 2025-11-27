Sky Mobile is offering record-low prices this Black Friday across phone contracts and SIM-only plans.

Right now the network has discounted their 40GB data plan to just £10 a month, or you can get unlimited data for £20 a month.

Also on offer are pay-monthly contracts across a range of Apple and Android phones. Among them, the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro from £34 a month and the Samsung Galaxy S25 from £22 a month.

Below, we've outlined our favourite deals or you can check out Sky TV Black Friday offers for more.

Sky Mobile Black Friday deals at a glance

SIM-only deals

Mobile phone deals

Best Sky Mobile Black Friday SIM-only deals

A close-up view of an adult’s hand holding a SIM card above a smartphone, illustrating the common task of changing or inserting a SIM card
Getty Images

40GB for £10 a month

What's the deal: Sky has dropped its 40GB SIM-only plan to £10 a month, which can save you a total of £96 across a 12-month contract.

Why we chose it: This is a very meaty saving from Sky as 40GB can last well throughout the month.

Get 40GB of data for £10 a month

10GB for £8 a month

What's the deal: The 10GB SIM-only plan at Sky has been lowered to just £8 a month, allowing you to save £24 over the 12-month contract.

Why we chose it: While it isn't as big of a saving as the previous deal, it's definitely worth opting for this one if you know you're not going to use more than 10GB of data.

Get 10GB of data for £8 a month

Unlimited data for £20 a month

What's the deal: Sky has also reduced its unlimited data plans from £29 a month to £20 a month.

Why we chose it: £20 for unlimited connection is a stunning offer.

Get unlimited data for £20 a month

Best Sky Mobile Black Friday phone deals

iphone 17 Pro Max
Apple

iPhone 17 Pro from £34 a month

What's the deal: The iPhone 17 Pro is available for contract at Sky. You can get it for £34 a month across a 24 month contract, with a £12 one-off payment. Or, you can get it for £62 a month across 12 months with a £48 one-off payment.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 17 Pro is one of the most in-demand devices this year, and while we're not expecting major discounts on its overall cost, a starting price of £34 a month is nothing to sniff at.

Get iPhone 17 Pro from £34 a month

Samsung Galaxy S25 from £22 a month

What's the deal: The new Samsung Galaxy S25 is available from £22 a month, down from £28.

Why we chose it: This phone is the latest to come out of the Samsung S range and is well loved for its top camera quality and AI features.

Get Samsung Galaxy S25 from £22 a month

iPhone 16e from £17 a month

What's the deal: The iPhone 16e is sitting at Sky's lowest-ever price: £17 a month.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 16e is the first mid-priced iPhone to come out of Apple in a long time. But, that doesn't stop it being top quality with a single 40MP camera and Apple Intelligence.

Get iPhone 16e from £17 a month

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G with and free Watch8 from £36 a month

What's the deal: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been bundled in with a free Watch8 worth £319. This contract starts from £36 a month for 24 months.

Why we chose it: The S25 Ultra is the most advanced Samsung S phone yet, packed with AI capabilities and a top-notch camera. So all that plus a free smartwatch is a great bundle.

Get Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from £36 a month

Google Pixel 10 Pro from £25 a month

What's the deal: The Google Pixel 10 Pro is available from £25 a month at Sky.

Why we chose it: For Google Pixel fans, this is the best phone now available, and £25 a month is a great starting price.

Get Google Pixel 10 Pro from £25 a month

Authors

Olivia Garrett
