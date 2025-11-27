It's been an interesting year at Microsoft, with the tech giant opting to raise prices on consoles, controllers, games, and even Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

However, if there's ever an ideal time to start searching for discounts, it's the month of November.

This year, Black Friday will take place on Friday 28th November, but we've seen plenty of sales already go live, including vouchers and bundles for the Xbox Game Pass.

The membership currently has three tiers available which have been rebranded to Game Pass Essential, Premium and Ultimate.

Costs for these now start at £6.99 a month, £10.99 a month and £22.99 a month, with a variety of perks included from unlimited cloud gaming to new day-one game releases.

Below, we've rounded up all the best deals for Xbox fans.

For more Black Friday gaming deals, we've put together guides to Black Friday PSVR2 deals and Black Friday Switch 2 deals.

How much does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost on Black Friday?

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that they were raising the price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from £14.99 a month to £22.99 a month.

Such a dramatic price increase doesn't bode well for gamers, but luckily plenty of retailers like Amazon and Loaded (formerly CD Keys) are offering bundles or vouchers with their Black Friday sales – even up to 70% off.

Right now Loaded is offering Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions starting from £11.99 a month - 50% less than the standard price, you can also get these bundled up into three, six or 12 month subscriptions.

Which retailers have Xbox Game Pass deals this Black Friday?

The Xbox Game Pass bulk subscriptions are available at a range of UK retailers:

As well as mobile networks:

Best Black Friday Xbox Game Pass deals we’ve seen so far

Get up to 57% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What's the deal: Never mind the price hike; Loaded are offering the Game Pass Ultimate from £11.99 per month, that's a £11 or 50% saving! You can also get discounts on the three, six and 12 month bundles

Why we chose it: Deals these impressive really do speak for themselves, we know the Loaded website still registers the saving as 20% off, but that's because not every country has had the price hike confirmed.

Get a year of Xbox Game Pass Essential for £36.99

What's the deal: At Loaded you can also buy a year of Xbox Game Pass Essential for £36.99. Meaning every month you're paying just over £3.

Why we chose it: If you're worried about further price rises, you're best locking yourself into a 12-month membership.

Buy Xbox Game Pass Core 12 Months for £83.88 £36.99 (save £46.89 or 56%) at Loaded

Save 13% on the Xbox Gaming Starter Kit

What's the deal: The Xbox Gaming Starter Kit, which includes one month of Game Pass Ultimate and a Carbon Black Wireless Controller, has been reduced from £54.99 to £47.99.

Why we chose it: Whether you're jumpstarting your Xbox gaming career or simply taking advantage of a good deal, the Gaming Starter Kit is worth every penny, especially since it's now 13% off.

Save 13% on the Xbox Gaming Starter Kit at Very

Get it as a Mobile Network add-on

What's the deal: Another way to save is to add your Xbox to an existing subscription like your monthly phone SIM. UK networks like EE, O2 and Vodafone all include the Xbox Game Pass as a monthly add-on with plans starting from £17 a month.

Why we chose it: This is a great way of getting your Xbox Game Pass for less and wrapping all your payments into one bill.

Get the first month of Game Pass for £1

What's the deal: You can get the first month of either the Essential or Premium Xbox Game Pass for just £1, meaning you can save either £6.99 or £10.99.

Why we chose it: The Xbox Game Pass gets you access to anywhere from 50 to 200 games, so we'd say that £1 is a pretty excellent bargain!

Get the first month of Game Pass for £1 at Xbox

Save on the Xbox Game Pass and get free Apple Music at Currys

Xbox Game Pass Currys

What's the deal: Despite Microsoft increasing the price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to £22.99 earlier this year, Currys is still offering it for the original price of £14.99. Not only that, you'll also get three months of free Apple Music as part of this deal.

Why we chose it: Paying the pre-hike price will bring your monthly Xbox Game Pass Ultimate down by 35% – it's a no-brainer.

You can also check out our guides to Black Friday Xbox deals and Black Friday Meta Quest 3 deals.

Plus, Black Friday Apple Watch deals and the Black Friday EA Sports FC 26 deal and Black Friday streaming deals.