Much like the residents of Mario Kart, Black Friday is revving up in the UK.

The November sales window is always a big opportunity for gamers with consoles, accessories and video games seeing major discounts. Last year, an estimated 1.53 million games were sold in the UK in November and devices like the PS5 Slim dropped in price by £90 – but what about the Nintendo Switch 2?

The latest Switch console came out this June and had a record-breaking start, selling over 6 million units worldwide by early August. Now, the initial boom has slowed down which means we're all holding our breathe to see if any Black Friday deals pop up.

Encouragingly, we have already seen a few, like £20 off the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle. But, when it comes to the sort of deals we're used to, it doesn't quite cut the mustard.

So below, we've combed through all the deals we've found so far and made our predictions for what Black Friday will look like this year to Nintendo fans.

What is the original Nintendo Switch 2 UK price?

The Nintendo Switch 2 has an RRP (Recommended Retail Price) of £395.99 for the standalone console and £429.99 for the console in a bundle with Mario Kart World. So this Black Friday, anything over these two prices is not a genuine deal.

However, that doesn't mean there won't be bundles that are still cost effective. For instance, Very tends to bundle up consoles with various games and accessories which would overall cost more if you bought these items separately.

We would always just suggest making sure you know what the original price of each item is so you can be sure it's an actual saving.

How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost during Black Friday 2025?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is brand-new for 2025, so we're not expecting much in the way of genuine discounts – it's very rare for the latest consoles to be put on sale.

That being said, we've already seen a £20 discount on the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, taking the price down to £409. It's obviously not a massive saving but encouraging at this early stage to see that at least games and accessories are likely to be discounted.

If you're still after the original Switch or the Switch OLED, we're expecting big discounts. Last year the console went down to its lowest price ever and now we have a new device it's likely to be on sale.

Remember that all new Nintendo Switch 2 games can be backdated, which means you will be able to keep using the original Switch as new games come out.

Best early Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far

Get £20 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

Mario Kart World Bundle. Nintendo

What's the deal: As we've said, the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle is already on sale, taking it down from £429.99 to £409.99.

Why we chose it: Although it's only £20 this is a very encouraging start to the November sales season, especially considering how new the Switch 2 is. In fact, remembering how hard it was to get a hold of stock in the first few months, you might want to consider grabbing this deal while it's here.

Save on Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World, and Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza. Nintendo

What's the deal: Donkey Kong Bananza has been bundled up with the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World at Very. Now, the price on the website says it's £3o off, but by our count Donkey Kong Bananza costs £58.99 on the official Nintendo website, which means added to the £429 Mario Kart World bundle, you're actually saving £28.99.

Why we chose it: It's another small saving but not bad when you realise you're getting two games and a new console for one price.

Get money off the Nintendo Switch 2 x Legend of Zelda bundle

What's the deal: The official price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom is £59.99 on the Nintendo website, add that to the Mario Kart World bundle and you've got £488.99. That makes this bundle of £463 a £25.99 saving.

Why we chose it: The new Legend of Zelda game is a beautiful return to Nintendo's beloved world.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World x The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom | £488.99 £463 (save £25.99 or 5%)

Find bundles with Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

My Nintendo Store

What's the deal: We've found a good range of accessory bundles at Very, all for 3 or 4% off. They include the new Switch 2 256GB Micro SD card, the Switch 2 Camera and the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Why we chose it: Again if you want to get a big chunk of your Switch 2 spending done in one go, opt for one of these.

Up to £13 off Nintendo Switch 2 games

Very

What's the deal: Games like EA Sports FC 26, Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, are all on sale at Very. Savings go from £3 to £8 off, although remember to check the official price at Nintendo first.

Why we chose it: Games are always more expensive than we think, meaning the spending never really ends. That makes Black Friday the perfect time to buy in bulk.

