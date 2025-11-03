❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be discounted for Black Friday 2025?
Will the Switch 2 switch up its price this Black Friday?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 3 November 2025 at 2:31 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad