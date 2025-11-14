As we all know, Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in new tech items. So, if you've had your eye on an iPad, now is the time to get researching.

Ad

Buying an iPad during the Black Friday sales isn't simply a matter of clicking add to cart. As with anything, it pays to do your research, and ideally you should be going into the sales knowing which model, size and storage capability you're after.

While Apple are notorious for not offering deals on their website, you can still find plenty of Black Friday iPad deals at third-party UK retailers. However, Apple has been known to hand out gift cards in exchange for purchases during the Black Friday period; last year, you could get a gift card worth up to £80 if you bought an iPad from Apple.

To help you sort through the mass of Black Friday information out there, we've gathered the top iPad deals available right now, which we'll be sure to update when new and potentially better deals come along.

For more deals on Apple products, here are our guides to Black Friday iPhone 17 deals and Black Friday AirPod deals.

Jump to:

When will iPads go on sale for Black Friday 2025?

We've got some great news for you: plenty of iPad models are already on sale for Black Friday.

We've rounded up some of the best early Black Friday deals on iPads for you below, including offers we've found on the flagship iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

However, bear in mind that the best may still be yet to come, as several retailers, including Amazon, are yet to launch their official Black Friday sales.

Best early Black Friday iPad deals at a glance

Best early Black Friday iPad deals we've found so far

Save £30 on iPad A16 (2025)

Apple iPad A16. Apple Store via Very

What's the deal: Very are currently offering £30 off the 2025 iPad A16, as well as three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Why we chose it: The iPad A16 was announced in March 2025, meaning that you can now save on Apple's flagship iPad model.

Buy iPad A16 (2025) for £329 £299 (save £30 or 9%) at Very

Get £70.03 off Apple iPad Mini 2024

What's the deal: You can currently save £70.03 on the iPad Mini 2024 at Laptops Direct— that's a saving of

Why we chose it: This is the lowest price we've found for the iPad Mini 2024 and one of the best savings we've found so far on iPads this Black Friday season.

Buy iPad Mini 2024 for £499 £428.97 (save £70.03 or 14%) at Laptops Direct

Save up to £144 on data for iPad Air

What's the deal: Vodafone are currently offering a 24-month plan offering 1GB of data from £22.52 a month with an initial upfront cost of £49.

Why we chose it: Choosing to pay for your iPad Air in monthly instalments is a great way to work a luxury item into your monthly budget, rather than pay a hefty upfront cost.

Save up to £144 on data for iPad Air at Vodafone

Save £100 on Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)

iPad Pro 2024 JD Williams

What's the deal: JD Williams are currently offering £100 off the iPad Pro, taking the price from £1,199 to £1,099.

Why we chose it: This is the best deal we've found so far on the iPad Pro, but if we find more, we'll be sure to update you.

Buy iPad Pro (M4, 2024) for £1,199 £1,099 (save £100 or 8%) at JD Williams

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with iPad Pro (2025)

What's the deal: When you purchase the iPad Pro at Currys, you'll get up to three months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

Why we chose it: This deal offers combined savings of almost £100 on Apple services, so it's definitely not worth passing up.

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with iPad Pro (2025) at Currys

Get £49 off iPad Air 2025

What's the deal: Head to Laptops Direct to find the iPad Air 2025 for £799.97, a reduction of £49.03 from its usual price of £849. Plus, you can add a protective Space Grey sleeve for just £10 more.

Why we chose it: This is the largest reduction we've found so far on the iPad Air- as the flagship model only came out this year, we're not expecting to see much larger discounts.

Buy iPad Air 2025 for £849 £799.97 (save £49.03 or 6%) at Laptops Direct

Ad

For more Black Friday savings, here are our guides to Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deals and will the Kindle Scribe be discounted for Black Friday?