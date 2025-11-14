❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
When will iPads be on sale for Black Friday 2025?
While Apple itself may not be offering iPad discounts, third-party retailers have already started lowering their prices this Black Friday season.
Published: Friday, 14 November 2025 at 1:19 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad