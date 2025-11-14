It's been an interesting year at Microsoft, with the tech giant opting to raise prices on consoles, controllers, games, and even Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

However, if there's ever an ideal time to start searching for discounts, it's the month of November.

This year, Black Friday will take place on Friday 28th November, but we've seen plenty of sales already go live, even during the last days of October!

When it comes to the Black Friday sales, it's best to plan out what you want to buy before the sales. So, if you're after the Xbox Game Pass, we're here to help you out with current deals and our predictions for the rest of the Black Friday sales period.

While we can't guarantee jaw-dropping deals, we can assure you that we'll be updating this page regularly with the best Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deals we can find.

How much will Xbox Game Pass cost on Black Friday?

The current price of the Xbox Game Pass depends on which tier you've opted for. The Essential Package will set you back £6.99 a month, while the Premium Package costs £10.99 a month.

While deals on the Xbox Game Pass itself weren't very common in last year's Black Friday sales, we often saw them offered as part of a bundle deal. We're hoping for the same this year, as well as some discounts on the Pass itself.

How much will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost on Black Friday?

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that they were raising the price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from £14.99 a month to £22.99 a month.

Such a dramatic price increase doesn't bode well for the Black Friday sales, but we're still holding out hope, especially since plenty of tech and gaming retailers haven't yet launched their Black Friday sales.

Last year, Black Friday sales stateside saw the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate drop to $27.99 for three months, which works out at $9.33 a month. However, this deal took place before the price hike, meaning that we're unlikely to see the same again.

When will Xbox Game Pass go on sale for Black Friday?

Microsoft's official Black Friday sale usually begins the week before Black Friday starts, so that makes it between Monday 17th and Friday 21st in 2025.

However, you can normally find good deals at third party retailers like Currys, Very and Amazon, earlier on in the month.

Best early Black Friday Xbox Game Pass deals we’ve seen so far

Get the first month of Game Pass for £1

Xbox Game Pass Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What's the deal: You can get the first month of either the Essential or Premium Xbox Game Pass for just £1, meaning you can save either £6.99 or £10.99.

Why we chose it: The Xbox Game Pass gets you access to anywhere from 50 to 200 games, so we'd say that £1 is a pretty excellent bargain!

Get the first month of Game Pass for £1 at Xbox

Get up to 40% off Xbox Game Pass

What's the deal: Never mind the price hike; Loaded are offering 40% off the Game Pass Ultimate when you purchase a six month membership and 35% off when you purchase a one month membership.

Why we chose it: Savings these impressive really do speak for themselves.

Save 13% on the Xbox Gaming Starter Kit

What's the deal: The Xbox Gaming Starter Kit, which includes one month of Game Pass Ultimate and a Carbon Black Wireless Controller, has been reduced from £54.99 to £47.99.

Why we chose it: Whether you're jumpstarting your Xbox gaming career or simply taking advantage of a good deal, the Gaming Starter Kit is worth every penny, especially since it's now 13% off.

Save 13% on the Xbox Gaming Starter Kit at Very

Save on the Xbox Game Pass and get free Apple Music at Currys

Xbox Game Pass Currys

What's the deal: Despite Microsoft increasing the price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to £22.99 earlier this year, Currys is still offering it for the original price of £14.99. Not only that, you'll also get three months of free Apple Music as part of this deal.

Why we chose it: Paying the pre-hike price will bring your monthly Xbox Game Pass Ultimate down by 35% – it's a no-brainer.

