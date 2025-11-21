Fitness nuts and smartwatch lovers rejoice! It's time to take a look at the best deals for Apple Watches this Black Friday.

Every November Apple's range of flagship watches goes on sale, from the older models to the brand-new editions. This year, we're happy to say, is just the same with deals across a ton of Apple Watches from the 2022 SE to the recent Series 11.

So far the best offer seems to be £130 off last year's Apple Watch Series 10 (2024) and £141 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023), although we have found deals for the newer models too.

Below we've outlined the best offers for each iteration of the Apple Watch and why we like that particular model. Just remember that the pricing for Apple Watches can sometimes get a bit hazy with different bands, sized and cellular features playing a part in the RRP.

Here's what you need to know.

Jump to:

Which UK retailer has the best Apple Watch price this Black Friday?

Right now the best Apple Watch prices are on Amazon and Very, although we've also found deals at the likes of AO and JD Williams.

The tricky thing with Apple Watches is every UK store is showing a different original price, meaning its unclear how much you're actually saving. So, we've done our best to track down the actual significance of this saving, especially for the newer models which haven't been reduced before.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals at a glance

Best Apple Watch deals we've found in today's UK Black Friday sales

Save £20 on the new Apple Watch Series 11

Apple

What's the deal: The Apple Watch Series 11, which came out this year, is on sale for £349 – saving you just £20.

Why we chose it: The Apple Watch Series 11 offers 24 hours of battery life, has a redesigned watch face gallery with Liquid Glass design, and a spectacular hypertension feature which gives you notifications using data from the optical heart sensor to analyse how your blood vessels respond to your heart beats.

Apple Watch Series 11 (2025) | £369 £349 (save £20 or 5%) at Amazon

Get the 2025 Apple Watch SE 3 for £10 off

Amazon

What's the deal: This year's newest Apple Watch SE 3 is also on sale, for £10 off. This takes the cost to £209.

Why we chose it: The Apple Watch SE 3 is a great first smartwatch, offering a sleep score, retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea notifications, and wrist temperature sensing for richer Vitals app data, plus 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE 3 (2025) | £219 £209 (save £10 or 4%) at AO

Save £130 on the Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon

What's the deal: The Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale at several retailers. You can get it for £269 at Very, £319 at JD Williams and £269 for a refurbished model at BackMarket.

Why we chose it: We like the Apple Watch Series 10 for its fantastic features; the Apple Watch Series 10 is kitted out with watchOS 11 and has an all-new speaker that can play audiobooks and podcasts without the need for AirPods. Apple has also added new depth and water temperature sensors, and the battery has had a major upgrade, meaning you can now charge the smartwatch to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Get £140 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon

What's the deal: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 had the original price of £749 (although some retailers list different costs) but is now available from £608.

Why we chose it: If you're serious about sport or you're a keen adventurer, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the smartwatch for you. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with advanced features for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, and divers. The smartwatch is encased in a rugged titanium case and comes with a bright always-on Retina display. Plus, for peace of mind, the smartwatch boasts incredibly accurate precision dual-frequency GPS.

Grab the Apple Watch SE for £60 off

John Lewis

What's the deal: The older Apple Watch SE watches are also on sale, starting at £159 for the SE 2024.

Why we chose it: If you're not fussed about the latest model, the Apple Watch SE is still more than up to scratch with premium tracking and health features.

