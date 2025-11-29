Black Friday is nearly over. There are just two days left to shop from the deluge of savings currently pouring out of eager UK stores.

While the November sales window always feels a bit intense and oversaturated, it's fair to say this year's has felt bleaker than before, with many retailers offering smaller or, in some cases, misleading discounts.

Sadly, having worked three consecutive Black Fridays now, I can attest that some retailers certainly take advantage, often subtly upping the price of products a few weeks before, only to return it to the original RRP except this time with a big savings percentage sticker. Which is why, according to YouGov, 35% of Brits are less interested in Black Friday than they were two years ago.

That being said, this year has also thrown up some genuine (and pretty random) offers that are absolutely worth considering. Right now, several products from the lands of homeware, toys and technology are all selling out thanks to their popularity and the size of the discounts.

In kids' toys the award-winning Festive Fuggler is sold out almost everywhere as has the popular Wicked Tonie. In phones, the Nothing Phone (3a) and iPhone 16 have had their biggest-ever sales, plus Sarah J. Maas' beloved Throne of Glass series is now on sale for £50 off.

Below, I've grouped together 13 Black Friday deals that are bound to sell out before the holiday is up, just make sure you get there before they do.

Biggest Black Friday deals at a glance

Biggest Black Friday deals that will probably sell out soon

Gingerbread Festive Fuggler toy

Gingerbread Festive Fuggler toy

What's the deal: This Gingerbread plush toy – aka the Festive Fuggler – is on sale for just £5.

Why we chose it: It may seem like a rogue start but this toy won Gold in the MadeForMums Toy Awards and is currently sold out everywhere but The Entertainer.

Buy Gingerbread Festive Fuggler toy for £8 £5 (save £3 or 37%) at The Entertainer

Throne of Glass Box Set (Paperback)

Throne of Glass box set

What's the deal: Sarah J. Maas' Throne of Glass series is now on sale for £50 off at Amazon, costing just £30 for all eight books.

Why we chose it: 10/10 for this series. I got this boxset last Christmas and it completely reignited my love of reading. If you're looking to get out of a slump, this is how. Plus this deal is nearly sold out.

Buy Throne of Glass Box Set (Paperback) for £80 £30 (save £50 or 63%) at Amazon

Nothing Phone (3a)

Nothing Phone 3a

What's the deal: The Nothing Phone (3a), new to 2025, is on sale for £55 off.

Why we chose it: This brand-new smartphone from the minds of Nothing will feature significant camera updates, in comparison to its predecessor the Nothing Phone (2a). For example, we've seen the Nothing Phone (3a) come with a 50MP periscope lens offering 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x ultra zoom.

Buy Nothing Phone (3a) for £329 £274 (save £55 or 16%) at Nothing

Toniebox 2

What's the deal: The brand new Toniebox 2, with all those fancy new features, is actually 20% off at Tonies for Black Friday making now the best time to buy.

Why we chose it: The Toniebox 2 is an ideal Christmas present, offering an expandable, interactive and portable way to listen to a range of audio. It's a device that will last your child for years to come and Tonies figures make for excellent stocking fillers.

Buy Toniebox 2 for £94.99 £75.99 (save £19 or 20%) at Tonies

Wicked Elphaba Tonie

Elphaba Tonie

What's the deal:

Why we chose it: The Elphaba Tonie is selling out very fast, going in and out of stock at Tonies and Argos. Try and get it quick!

If your child has a Yoto Player instead of a Toniebox, you can also get the Wicked: For Good Yoto Card on sale.

Buy Wicked Yoto Card £11.99 £9.95 (save £2.04 or 17%) at Yoto

AirPods 4

New Apple AirPods 4th Gen model Apple

What's the deal: This is the lowest price we've seen on the AirPods 4, now costing £99.

Why we chose it: The AirPods 4 came out in 2024 and are one of the comfiest AirPod designs yet. With their shorter stem and Personalized Spatial Audio, they fit perfectly to both your ear and hearing requirements.

Buy AirPods 4 for £119 £99 (save £20 or 17%) at Amazon

Ninja Luxe Pro 3-in-1 Coffee Machine

Ninja Luxe Coffee Machine

What's the deal: Ninja's premium 3-in-1 Bean to Cup coffee machine is now on sale for £150 off, having dropped from £699 to £549.

Why we chose it: This Bean to Cup coffee machine has already sold out in some colours (e.g. black), so don't miss your chance to get a major saving.

Buy Ninja Luxe Pro 3-in-1 Coffee Machine for £699.99 £549 (save £150.99 or 22%) at Amazon

iPhone 16 Pink

Pink iPhone 16

What's the deal: The iPhone 16 is on sale for £50 off in Amazon – technically in all colours, but pink is our favourite!

Why we chose it: Following the release of the iPhone 17 Pro, rumours went round on social media that a pink colourway was available. Sadly this wasn't true, but the Pink 16 was there all along.

Buy iPhone 16 Pink for £699 £649 (save £50 or 7%) at Amazon

LEGO Icons French Café

LEGO

What's the deal: LEGO Icons has reduced its delicate locations sets, like this detailed French Café, now £48.99 from £69.99.

Why we chose it: The LEGO Icons range is perfect for Christmas presents – people love to display them! This French Café is particularly beautiful and popular.

Buy LEGO Icons French Café for £69.99 £48.99 (save £21 or 30%) at LEGO

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

Nintendo

What's the deal: The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle is having its first major sale, taking it down from £429.99 to £399.

Why we chose it: Although it's only £30 this is very encouraging, especially considering how new the Switch 2 is. In fact, remembering how hard it was to get a hold of stock in the first few months, you might want to consider grabbing this deal while it's here.

Oura ring 4

Oura Ring 4

What's the deal: Fitness tracker the Oura Ring 4 is on sale for 33% off, taking the cost to just under £233.

Why we chose it: The Oura Ring 4 is capable of tracking basic heart rate, temperature and breathing statistics. It also comes with sleep monitoring, which gives you an overall picture of how well and deeply you sleep, plus menstrual tracking and of course, measuring your fitness.

Buy Oura ring 4 for £349 £232.37 (save £116.63 or 33%) at Amazon

Marc Jacobs Daisy

Marc Jacobs Daisy

What's the deal: Marc Jacobs perfume Daisy is now on sale for £37.50 at Superdrug, down from £75.

Why we chose it: Marc Jacobs Daisy is an insanely popular perfume, do a half price saving is perfect for Christmas presents or a treat yourself moment.

Marc Jacobs Daisy for £75 £37.50 (save £37.50 or 50%) at Superdrug

Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Round Casserole Dish (Juniper)

LeCreuset

What's the deal: Both the 22cm and 26cm versions of this Juniper Le Creuset casserole dish are 40% off, taking the price of the latter to £213.

Why we chose it: LeCreuset is known for its aesthetics and its cost, but every year they come through for Black Friday. I'd always suggest buying one now if you see a colour you like.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish (Juniper) | £ 355 £213 (save £142 or 40%) at LeCreuset

