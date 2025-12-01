The PS5 controller deals are still holding strong as we head from Black Friday into Cyber Monday.

This year, the flagship controllers have been reduced to £42.99 from an RRP of £64.99, saving you up to £22.

We've also found savings on the more stylised Chroma controllers, which come with a metallic sheen, plus £50 off the high-end Edge controllers.

Perhaps best of all, this year's savings have thrown up discounts for some of PlayStation's best limited-edition controllers, including the Ghost of Yotei, God of War and Death Stranding 2 skins.

Below, we've rounded up the best PS5 Controller deals from both PlayStation and trusted third-party sites like Very and Currys.

How long does the PS5 controller Cyber Monday sale last?

At PlayStation itself, PS5 Controllers will be on sale up until the 18th December, going far beyond the usual Black Friday sales period. However, if you're shopping for a third-party deal, this is more likely to end today.

Best PS5 controller Cyber Monday deals at a glance

Best PS5 controller Black Friday deals we've seen so far in the UK

Get the standard PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for £20 off

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can now get £22 off the PS5 DualSense Controller in all standard colours. This takes the price down to £42.99 at Amazon and £44.99 at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: This is by far the cheapest price we've seen on the PlayStation controllers this year, although they did go cheaper for last Black Friday.

Save 28% on the Chroma PS5 Controllers

PlayStation

What's the deal: You can also save £20 on the PS5 controllers in the shiny Chroma colour scheme, which takes the price to £49.99 instead of the original £69.99.

Why we chose it: If you want a gaming set-up with a sleek, shiny aesthetic, these Chroma controllers are here to provide.

Buy the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller from £160

Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge® Wireless Controller Midnight Black for PlayStation 5 Amazon

What's the deal: The lowest price we've found on the PS5 Edge Wireless Controller is £149.99 at Amazon and Very, that saves you £50 or 25%.

Why we chose it: The PS5 Edge controller boasts a range of high-tech features such as Mappable Back Buttons and Multi-device connectivity. They're designed for the gamers who really notice the differences in pressure and control.

Save on limited edition Astro Bot DualSense Controller

DualSense PS5 Wireless Controller - ASTRO BOT Joyfu Argos

What's the deal: PlayStation's limited edition controllers have also gone on sale from the hugely popular Astro Bot model to the newer Death Stranding 2 and God of War skins. These are now available from £54.99 instead of £74.99.

Why we chose it: If you want a gaming setup that reflects your favourite franchise or character, this is an ideal time for Astro Bot fans to take the leap.

Buy PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Astro Bot) for £74.99 £54.99 (save £20 or 27%) at PlayStation

Get 27% off limited edition Death Stranding 2 DualSense controller

DualSense® Wireless Controller - DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition PlayStation

What's the deal: PlayStation are currently offering 27% off the limited edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense controller.

Why we chose it: This controller is customised with the insignia and motto of DRAWBRIDGE in vibrant orange— a sure-fire way to make your gaming setup pop!

Buy PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach) for £74.99 £54.99 (save £20 or 27%) at PlayStation

Save 27% on limited edition God of War DualSense controller

DualSense® Wireless Controller - God of War™ 20th Anniversary Limited Edition PlayStation

What's the deal: You can currently get £20, or 27%, off the God of War DualSense controller at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: This limited edition controller has been released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of God of War. Featuring Kratos' iconic ashen grey and his bright crimson tattoo, it's a must-have for your setup.

Get £15 off the Ghost of Yotei limited edition controller

What's the deal: The beautifully designed Ghost of Yotei limited edition controller has gone on sale for £15 off at Currys and Sports Direct. You can also get it in a bundle with the new game at Very.

Why we chose it: This controller comes with stunning gold decorating and is now a third under its RRP.

Get £20 off the PS5 Access Controller

Sports Direct

What's the deal: For those with accessibility needs, the PS5 Access Controller is also on sale for £20 off at Sports Direct, taking the cost to £59.99

Why we chose it: £20 is still a solid saving for this high-tech 360-degree controller with amazing flexibility and customisable buttons.

Buy PS5 Access Controller for £79.99 £59.99 (save £20 or 25%) at Sports Direct

Save on PS5 games and accessories with controller bundles

What's the deal: Currys has grouped PS5 controllers with games like EA Sports FC, as well as accessories like the Twin Docking station, at a discounted price.

Why we chose it: It's not just controllers that are more expensive these days, games and accessories have gone up exponentially in the last year. So, any chance to bundle them together for less is perfect.

