You know what they say, when one sales window closes another door opens (sort of), which is exactly what's happened today. Black Friday is officially over and Cyber Monday has begun.

This one-day sales event marks the end of the November shopping spree, while still offering up thousands of new and existing deals from UK stores.

Today, you can still take advantage of top savings like £135 off the PS5 Digital, £30 off the Nintendo Switch 2, 40% off LEGO sets and 50% off Apple TV.

On average US consumers spend around $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday each year, and last year online shopping activity increased by 512% on Cyber Monday compared to the average day (as reported by Exploding Topics).

Below, we've outlined exactly what you can get from this year's Cyber Monday, with a full A-Z list of sales now on, plus how it differs from all the Black Friday deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2025?

Black Friday 2025 Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Cyber Monday takes place today, 1st December 2025, marking the official end of the November sales window.

How long do the Cyber Monday 2025 UK sales last?

In reality, the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday period now blends into one mammoth sale, with most of the deals spilling over into December.

Most sales will end at midnight tonight (Monday the 1st). However, even then some discounts will continue like PlayStation, who are running their offers up until Christmas Eve, and Booking.com, who are running until the 3rd.

Full A-Z list of UK retailers with Cyber Monday 2025 sales still live today

Amazon

Hundreds of retailers have run Black Friday, and now Cyber Monday, sales. Most of these sales will end at midnight tonight, but not every store has their end date listed so you might find some offers tick over for a few extra days.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: What's the difference between the UK 2025 sales?

Peter Dazeley/Getty

Historically, Black Friday was almost entirely in person while Cyber Monday was centred around shopping online. The holiday was invented in 2005 after the National Retail Federation realised the Monday after Thanksgiving saw a huge increase in e-commerce traffic.

Cyber Monday was also designed to focus on technology deals, i.e. computers and gaming, while Black Friday was all about those big-ticket purchases like sofas and white goods.

Nowadays, it’s a very different ball game. With technology deals and discounts lasting throughout the whole of November, Cyber Monday is now seen more as the end of Black Friday rather than its own event.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be new deals to find. According to Queue-it, in 2024 electronics accounted for 53% of online shopping searches. Within that the biggest categories were mobile devices (57%), desktop (33%), and tablets (1%) – so you can be sure retailers will take advantage of this with their offerings.

Cyber Monday has also become a moment in the spotlight for beauty and fashion retailers. High-end brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Michael Kors use this day to put out some of their best deals yet, as do the more mid-range options like H&M or Regatta.

When is the next major UK sale?

The next big sale after today will be the Boxing Day sales (on 26th December).

These sales traditionally don't have savings as big as Black Friday's, however, it's still a great time to buy as shops are keen to clear out their stock before the new year. On Boxing Day, kitchen appliances, games and furniture always see great deals.

According to Barclays, last year Boxing Day spending went up to £4.6 billion and people were anticipated to spend an average of £236. So, you know stores will lower their prices to meet demand.

