Full list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK sales still live (and when they end)
Don't miss out on the last of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK savings.
You know what they say, when one sales window closes another door opens (sort of), which is exactly what's happened today. Black Friday is officially over and Cyber Monday has begun.
This one-day sales event marks the end of the November shopping spree, while still offering up thousands of new and existing deals from UK stores.
Today, you can still take advantage of top savings like £135 off the PS5 Digital, £30 off the Nintendo Switch 2, 40% off LEGO sets and 50% off Apple TV.
On average US consumers spend around $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday each year, and last year online shopping activity increased by 512% on Cyber Monday compared to the average day (as reported by Exploding Topics).
Below, we've outlined exactly what you can get from this year's Cyber Monday, with a full A-Z list of sales now on, plus how it differs from all the Black Friday deals.
Make sure you also look at the Apple TV Black Friday deal and the iPhone Black Friday deals. Plus, Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals.
Jump to:
- When is Cyber Monday 2025?
- How long do the Cyber Monday 2025 UK sales last?
- Full A-Z list of UK retailers with Cyber Monday sales
- Black Friday vs Cyber Monday
- When is the next major UK sale?
When is Cyber Monday 2025?
Cyber Monday takes place today, 1st December 2025, marking the official end of the November sales window.
How long do the Cyber Monday 2025 UK sales last?
In reality, the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday period now blends into one mammoth sale, with most of the deals spilling over into December.
Most sales will end at midnight tonight (Monday the 1st). However, even then some discounts will continue like PlayStation, who are running their offers up until Christmas Eve, and Booking.com, who are running until the 3rd.
Full A-Z list of UK retailers with Cyber Monday 2025 sales still live today
Hundreds of retailers have run Black Friday, and now Cyber Monday, sales. Most of these sales will end at midnight tonight, but not every store has their end date listed so you might find some offers tick over for a few extra days.
- Abercrombie & Fitch – 30% off everything, free delivery on orders over £75
- Activity Superstore – 100 deals on experiences with up to 75% off, like this Triple Car Superdrive for 30% off.
- Alton Towers – Ends tonight. Kids stay and swim for free from January to March 2026.
- Amazon – Amazon has started their 'Black Friday Week' which will end tonight.
- Anthropologie – Ends tonight. 25% off everything for early access customers, with 30% off still to come.
- AO – Ends 2nd December. Major discounts on home and kitchenware including Sage Coffee Machines, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and washing machines.
- Apple –Ends tonight. Get an Apple gift card of up to £200 when you buy an eligible product.
- Apple TV – Now 50% off, Apple TV is currently £4.99 a month for six months, ends tonight.
- Asda – Big savings on home electricals and toys, plus you can find deals in store.
- ASOS – Up to 60% off brands like Topshop, North Face and Adidas, plus an extra 20% off with the code CYBER.
- Attraction Tickets – 20% off 2026 Orlando attraction tickets with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Argos – Ends tonight. Save up to 50% on kitchen, 1/3 on gaming furniture and 1/3 on toys.
- Back Market – Get a refurbished iPhone 14 from £259 and MacBooks from £384.
- Bloom & Wild –20% off wreaths, and 15% off everything else this weekend with the code FROSTY.
- Body Shop – Ends tonight. 15% off bestselling collections and 3 for 2 on gifts.
- Booking.com – Ends 3rd December. Save up to 40% on hotel stays with Booking.com.
- Boots – Ends 2nd December. Get up to half price off fragrances, toothbrushes and electrical beauty.
- B&Q – Vacuum cleaners, tools and garden wear.
- Brewdog – 15% off craft beer advent calendar.
- British Airways – Ends 3rd December. Fall sale includes discounted flights from London.
- BuyaGift – Ends tonight. Up to 70% off hundreds of live experiences, including iFly skydiving and Bannatyne spas.
- Calvin Klein – Ends tonight. 30% off.
- Carphone Warehouse – Huge savings on phones from Google, Apple and Samsung.
- Charlotte Tilbury – Ends tonight. Up to 50% off.
- Chessington – Ends tonight. Book an overnight stay and get the second day free.
- Circulon – Early savings with up to 60% off pan sets.
- Crocs – Save 50% on select styles, including the fleece-lined clogs.
- Currys – Ends 2nd December. Currys is guaranteeing every single Black Friday deal is at its lowest ever price.
- Daisy Jewellery – The jewellery company is offering up to 40% off everything.
- Damson Madder – Up to 40% off selected lines, including t-shirts from £20 and scarfs from £24.
- Debenhams – Ends tonight. Up to 50% off beauty and home and £15 fashion finds.
- Decathlon – Early access deals on outdoor clothing and tech.
- Demellier – The designer bag company is offering 20% off with the code BF20.
- Dunelm – Black Friday deals online and in store including mattresses and heated airers.
- Dyson – Save up to £200 on vacuum cleaners.
- EasyJet – Ends 11pm 2nd December. Use code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to get up to £200 off your next holiday.
- EE – Save £30 on Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless Earbuds and £48 on Nintendo Switch 2 24 month bundle.
- Emma Bridgewater – Save up to 30% on table top gifts, fairy lights, and more.
- Emma – Discounts across their mattress range including the Hybrid Thermosync at its lowest ever price
- The Entertainer – Ends 2nd December. Buy two get one free on all toys.
- Etsy – Up to 30% off gifts from small shops.
- Fenwick – Running a Christmas warm-up with up to 50% off designer fashion and tech.
- Flannels – Get a £100 voucher when you spend £50.
- Floridatix – Extra 20% off with the code BF20
- Fortnum & Mason – Ends tonight. Free delivery over £150.
- Frasers by House of Fraser – Save up to 70% on womenswear, menswear, homeware and beauty.
- FreeSoul – Free mystery gift and 25% off first subscription purchases, along with a range of discounted bundles including their popular greens powder and electrolytes. This offer ends tomorrow.
- Garden Buildings Direct – Save up to 35% on garden sheds and log cabins with code 'BF35.'
- Garden Trading – 30% off everything.
- Garmin – Huge holiday sale across watch lines.
- Giglio – Up to 50% women's fashion and lifestyle.
- Gozney – Ends 24th December. Save 20% on Gozney Pizza Ovens.
- Grind – 25% off everything with the code 'BLACK25'.
- Gymshark – Gymshark will offer 50% off everything from Monday 17th November.
- Hamleys – Ends 1st December. Up to 70% kids Christmas toys and stocking fillers.
- Harts of Stur – Huge discounts sitewide, including on KitchenAid and Le Creuset.
- Healf – Up to 60% off supplements and brands such as HU chocolate.
- HexClad – Ends tonight. Biggest sale of the year with up to £858 off hybrid cookware.
- Hoka – Exclusive discounts on Hoka trainers.
- Honor – 50% off Honor Magic V5 and other phones.
- Hotel Chocolat – Ends tonight. Save 15% when you spend £35, plus VIP savings on the all-new Velvetiser.
- Huawei – Save £50 on Huawei WATCH FIT 4 and save £70 on Huawei WATCH FIT 4 Pro.
- Ickle Bubba – Up to 30% off everything sitewide.
- iHerb – Up to 20% off supplements and 15% off your first order.
- Jacamo – Ends tonight. Men's fashion, fragrances and gaming on sale.
- JD Williams – £50 off tech and kitchenware like Ninja Air fryers and Shark LED mask.
- John Lewis – Ends tonight. Huge savings on beauty, appliances, home and clothing, plus up to £260 off De'Longhi Coffee Machines.
- Jojo Maman Bebe – Ends tonight. 30% off kids clothing.
- Joseph Joseph – Take 30% off when you spend £100 or more.
- Jo Malone – Enjoy a complimentary full-size Body & Hand Wash when you spend £140, plus a Travel Candle and limited-edition Stocking when you spend £190. Enter code MERRY at checkout. Offer ends 3rd December.
- Karen Millen – Ends 2nd December. Up to 15% everything with code 'EXTRA15'.
- Kipling – Up to 50% off bags, luggage and accessories.
- Kitbag – Up to 50% off official football shirts from Premier League teams.
- KitchenAid – Ends tonight. Up to 30% off kitchen gadgets.
- Lakeland – Ends tonight. Up to 50% off everything from heated airers to air fryers, plus savings across brands such as Sage, Ninja and Sodastream.
- LaRedoute – 50% off everything including homeware.
- Lavazza – Offers change everyday, e.g. free gift on orders over £125.
- Lebara – Ends tonight. 50GB data for less than £3 a month.
- Le Creuset Ends tonight.– Up to 40% off cookware and 50% off sitewide.
- LEGO – Black Friday deals run until tonight with up to 40% off popular sets.
- LEGOLAND – Book a short break and get the second park day free.
- LG –Up to 30% off TVs, fridges and washing machines.
- London Theatre Direct – Up to 60% off West End theatre tickets.
- Loop Earplugs – Sitewide savings including up to 25% off Loop Earplugs.
- LOVEtheatre – Save up to 44% on shows and pay no booking fees.
- Lululemon – Savings across leggings, sports bras and more.
- Mamas & Papas – 50% off sitewide including nursery furniture, pushchairs, and bathing.
- Matalan – Incredible savings across women’s fashion, men’s clothing, kids’ clothes and homeware
- MenKind – Ends tonight. Up to 50% tech and gifts in Mega Black Friday sale.
- Meta – Get 20% off Ray-Ban Meta glasses until tomorrow, and save £55 off the Quest 3S.
- Merlin – Ends tonight. Free extra day at Thorpe Park and savings on Alton Towers stays.
- ModiBodi – Up to 50% off sitewide, with savings across period pants, swimwear and their teen range.
- Mobiles.co.uk – Best SIM-only deals.
- Monica Vinader – 50% off trending styles.
- My First Years – Get half price personalised baby clothes, toys and gifts.
- My Protein – Ends tonight. Save up to 80% and enter for a chance to win a months' supply for £1.
- Natural Baby Shower – Ends tonight. Up to 40% off sitewide across toys, tech and eco-parenting.
- New Look – Ends tonight. 40% off 1000's of lines.
- Nike – Get top of the range trainers for half price, including Nike Air Force.
- Ninja – Up to 30% off, with discounts across products such as Ninja Crispi for only £169.99
- Nintendo Store – Ends 11th January. Nintendo is offering a range of discounted Switch 2 bundles, plus 30% off LEGO sets and accessories.
- Not on the High Street – Ends midnight tonight. Up to 50% off Christmas gifts, personalised items and experiences.
- Nothing – Get up to £150 off phones including the Nothing Phone (3a) for just £274.
- North Face – Save up to 30% and get free delivery on orders over £150.
- The Nursery Store – Get up to 60% off pushchairs, cots, rotating car seats and more.
- O2 – Mobile contract savings including the iPhone 16 from £30 a month.
- Oliver Bonas – Ends tonight. 30% off thousands hundreds of styles, jewellery and furniture.
- Our Place – Up to 35% off cookware sitewide.
- The Oodie – Save up to 60% on products including the original Grey Oodie.
- Ooni – 20% off almost everything, including all pizza ovens.
- On the Beach – Beach holiday packages from £132 per person.
- Oral-B – Up to 65% off electric toothbrushes plus free gifts unlocked.
- Oura Ring – Save £100 on the Oura Ring 4.
- Pandora – Ends tonight. Pandora's Black Friday week goes in phases, right now you can get 40% off Disney Pandora and 20% off other ranges.
- PlayStation – The biggest sale ever ends on 18th or 24th December, with deals on the PS5 Pro, PS5 and PSVR2.
- ProCook – Ends tonight. Special savings on cookware, cast iron, electricals, kitchen knives and more.
- Radley – Up to 50% off leather handbags.
- The Range – Save 50% on everything from furniture to Christmas decorations.
- Ravensburger – Up to 40% off selected products & bundles during their Black Friday Week sale.
- Ray-Ban – Up to 50% sunglasses in early Black Friday deal.
- Regatta – Up to 50% off jackets and coats.
- reMarkable – Ends tonight. Get up to £50 off the reMarkable 2 and reMarkable Paper Pro.
- Robert Dyas – Biggest ever Black Friday sale with up to 40% off heated airers.
- Sage Appliances – Save on kitchen appliances, such as espresso machines and juicers.
- Sainsbury's – Ends tonight. Discounts on groceries, alcohol, Christmas gifts and more.
- Samsung – Ends tonight. Black November deals include 10% off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and 17% off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
- Schuh – Up to 60% off brands like Nike, New Balance and Adidas.
- Sephora – Shop up to 25% off.
- Silent Night – Free gifts on purchases over £99.
- Simba – Currently offering pillows, mattress protectors and duvets with selected mattress purchases.
- SimplyBe – £20 off full price clothing and footwear with the code '20OFF'.
- Shark – Savings across their cordless vacuum cleaners, plus £80 off the Shark FlexStyle.
- Skin Rocks – Save 25% on creams and gifts.
- Sky – Ends tonight. 'Lowest ever prices' across Sky TV and Sky Sports, with packages starting from £35 a month.
- Smeg – Exclusive savings including £300 off bean to cup coffee machines until 2nd December.
- SpaceNK – Up to 25% off brands such as Rare Beauty, Glossier, Charlotte Tilbury and Dyson.
- Sports Direct – £20 voucher when you spend £100 and up to 70% off trainers.
- Stradivarius – Discounts on women's clothes, shoes and accessories.
- Superdrug – Ends tonight. Up to 55% off fragrances, plus skincare.
- Swan – Black Friday deals on cordless vacuum cleaners.
- Sweaty Betty – Up to 50% off select layers.
- Tesco Mobile – Get the iPhone 17 Pro from £45 a month with Clubcard prices.
- Thorpe Park – Ends tonight. Free Big 6 Fastrack tickets with an overnight stay from £63.
- Three – Ends tonight. Save up to £144 on iPhone 17.
- TK Maxx – Major designer deals from clothing and fragrance brands.
- Tonies – Ends tonight. 20% off everything! Including the Toniebox 2.
- Tower – Black Friday Good Food deals, use code 'GOODF30' for 30% off cookware.
- Trainline – Get 33% off railcards with the code BLACKFRIDAYFUN.
- TUI – Huge savings on river cruises in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and more.
- UGG – UGG's are up to 30% off, ends 2nd December.
- Uniqlo – Uniqlo have confirmed their sale will start on 27th November, but you can already shop clothing discounts.
- Urban Outfitters – 25% off hundreds of clothing lines.
- Very – Save on Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, toys and fashion.
- Virgin Experience Days – Ends tonight. Up to 70% off gifts and experience days, including spa trips and afternoon tea.
- Virgin Media – Black Friday broadband deals currently live with up to £200 bill credit.
- Vodafone – Major deals on phones, broadband and more.
- Voxi – Deals for SIM-only plans and phones.
- Waterstones – Ends tonight. Up to 50% off RRP on bestsellers from Jamie Oliver, Lee and Andrew Child, Colleen Hoover and more.
- Wayfair– Up to 70% off household items, including sofas, rugs and décor.
- The Wentworth Wooden Jigsaw Company – 25% or more off clearance puzzles, ends tonight.
- White Company – 20% off with code 'WHITE20'
- Wowcher – Discounts on tech, gifts, toys and live experiences.
- Yoto – 20% off everything, including the Yoto Player.
- Zwilling – Up to 55% off knife sets, pans, kettles and brands like Staub.
Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: What's the difference between the UK 2025 sales?
Historically, Black Friday was almost entirely in person while Cyber Monday was centred around shopping online. The holiday was invented in 2005 after the National Retail Federation realised the Monday after Thanksgiving saw a huge increase in e-commerce traffic.
Cyber Monday was also designed to focus on technology deals, i.e. computers and gaming, while Black Friday was all about those big-ticket purchases like sofas and white goods.
Nowadays, it’s a very different ball game. With technology deals and discounts lasting throughout the whole of November, Cyber Monday is now seen more as the end of Black Friday rather than its own event.
However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be new deals to find. According to Queue-it, in 2024 electronics accounted for 53% of online shopping searches. Within that the biggest categories were mobile devices (57%), desktop (33%), and tablets (1%) – so you can be sure retailers will take advantage of this with their offerings.
Cyber Monday has also become a moment in the spotlight for beauty and fashion retailers. High-end brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Michael Kors use this day to put out some of their best deals yet, as do the more mid-range options like H&M or Regatta.
When is the next major UK sale?
The next big sale after today will be the Boxing Day sales (on 26th December).
These sales traditionally don't have savings as big as Black Friday's, however, it's still a great time to buy as shops are keen to clear out their stock before the new year. On Boxing Day, kitchen appliances, games and furniture always see great deals.
According to Barclays, last year Boxing Day spending went up to £4.6 billion and people were anticipated to spend an average of £236. So, you know stores will lower their prices to meet demand.
We've rounded up Black Friday reMarkable deals, Black Friday PS5 games deals, Black Friday TV deals and Disney Plus Black Friday deals.