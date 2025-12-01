Black Friday is nearly over, but there still a few last-chance deals hanging around this Cyber Monday.

Ad

Over the November sales window, we've encountered surprisingly good deals on the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2, including £30 off the Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle, but we've also found good savings on games.

Right now, you can still save money on dozens of Switch games like Pokémon Legends: Z-A, EA Sports FC 26 and more.

Below, we've outlined our favourite Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals and thrown in some bundles for good measure. Just remember, most of these offers will disappear at midnight tonight.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 game deals at a glance

Switch 2 game bundles

Where is the best place to buy Nintendo Switch 2 games this Black Friday?

Right now the biggest Switch game offers are at third party retailers like Amazon, Very, GAME and Currys. Nintendo itself doesn't have great offers but you can get a free gift with some game purchases, like a Kirby toy with the game Kirby AirRiders.

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals to shop in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Mario Kart World

Nintendo

What's the deal: Save over £22 on Mario Kart World, now available for £52.95.

Why we chose it: Unlike any other Mario Kart game, Mario Kart World allows you to drive off-road, exploring the world in between circuits and driving from one to another, while still competing in Grand Prix races.

Mario Kart World | £74.99 £52.95 (£22.04 or 29%)

EA Sports FC 26

What's the deal: EA Sports FC 26 has had a major saving across every console, including Nintendo Switch 2.

Why we chose it: You can't have Christmas without the new EA Sports game. EA Sports FC 26 lets you play with more than 20,00 players from 750+ clubs around the world in over 120 stadiums.

EA Sports FC 26 | £52.99 £29.99 (save £23 or 44%)

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

What's the deal: The new Pokémon game, Legends: Z-A is now on sale for £10 off.

Why we chose it: Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch is an ambitious new adventure set in Lumiose City. You can explore the city, unravel its secrets and battle Pokémon like never before.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A | £54.99 £44.99 (save £10 or 18%)

Star Wars: Outlaws - Gold Edition

What's the deal: Star Wars: Outlaws has been dropped to its lowest price ever, now available for £28.99 for the Switch 2.

Why we chose it: If you're not already familiar, this game lets you live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw. Take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy’s crime syndicates, fighting with your blaster, overcoming enemies with stealth and gadgets, and so much more.

Star Wars: Outlaws - Gold Edition | £41.99 £28.99 (save £13 or 31%)

Super Mario Party Jamboree

What's the deal: This game is available for £8 or 14% off at Amazon.

Why we chose it: A bit like the old Nintendo Wii, this game is the perfect collaboration experience for families, especially on Christmas Day. You can upload photos of yourself and play group games or competitions.

Super Mario Party Jamboree | £56.99 £48.95 (save £8.04 or 14%)

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros Games

What's the deal: Hogwarts Legacy has been reduced by £12, making it now £26.99.

Why we chose it: This classic Harry Potter game is so rewarding for fans of the franchise with plenty of chances to explore Hogwarts and the wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy | £38.99 £26.99 (save £12 or 31%)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

What's the deal: Legend of Zelda's latest adventure has been reduced to £48.95.

Why we chose it: Zelda's latest game is a beautiful, breath-taking adventure complete with epic visuals, new powers and extra challenges.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | £59.99 £48.95 (save £11.04 or 18%)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What's the deal: Classic Animal Crossing game New Horizons is £5 off, taking it to £49.99.

Why we chose it: Animal Crossing: New Horizons was an insanely popular choice for the original Switch, so why wouldn't you want to transfer it over to your new console?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £54.99 £49.99 (save £5 or 9%)

Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo

What's the deal: The new Donkey Kong Banaza is listed at £66 on the official Nintendo Switch site, but now you can get it for £55.

nWhy we chose it: Donkey Kong Bananza is a 3D platformer that sees DK collecting bananas as he smashes his way through a series of reasonably open-ended areas. There's a really fun gameplay mechanic where you can pound into the ground and dig your way around the map. It's very easy to get hyper-fixated on this and forget about the actual level itself!

Donkey Kong Bananza | £66.99 £55 (save £11.99 or 16%)

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

What's the deal: As we've said, the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle is already on sale, taking it down from £429.99 to £399.

Why we chose it: Although it's only £30 this is very encouraging, especially considering how new the Switch 2 is. In fact, remembering how hard it was to get a hold of stock in the first few months, you might want to consider grabbing this deal while it's here.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World, and Donkey Kong Bananza

What's the deal: Donkey Kong Bananza has been bundled up with the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World at Very.

Why we chose it: It's another small saving but not bad when you realise you're getting two games and a new console for one price.

Nintendo Switch 2 x Legend of Zelda bundle

What's the deal: The official price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom is £59.99 on the Nintendo website, add that to the Mario Kart World bundle and you've got £488.99. That makes this bundle of £463 a £25.99 saving.

Why we chose it: The new Legend of Zelda game is a beautiful return to Nintendo's beloved world.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World x The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom | £488.99 £463 (save £25.99 or 5%)

Ad

We've rounded up Black Friday reMarkable deals, Black Friday PS5 games deals, Black Friday TV deals and Disney Plus Black Friday deals.