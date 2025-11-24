It's been a busy year for Apple. 2025 has seen the release of the new iPhone 17 range, as well as the iPhone Air, iPhone 16e and AirPods Pro 3.

Since the initial release of the iPhone 17 series, we've seen them flying off shelves, a trend we can expect to see continue during Black Friday 2025.

Being honest, genuine discounts on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are unlikely this year, however we are expecting larger discounts to come on previous iPhone models, especially the iPhone 16 range and iPhone 15 range.

But, if you're absolutely dead set on getting the newest phone, you can find bundles with reduced data and network costs which would save you money overall.

And that's where the RadioTimes.com Technology team comes in. We've spent years honing our deal-spotting skills, and this Black Friday we'll be bringing you all the latest updates on iPhone deals, as well as deals across tech, homeware and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPhone 17 discounts this Black Friday season.

Does Apple discount iPhones on Black Friday?

While third party retailers such as Amazon, Very or JD Williams usually offer impressive discounts on iPhones during the Black Friday sales, it's rare to find discounts at Apple itself.

Apple normally offer additional vouchers to their Apple Store or services alongside the cost of your new phone. This year's Apple sale will start on Friday 28th November.

How much does the iPhone 17 Pro cost this Black Friday?

Apple

The iPhone 17 Pro costs £1,099 and the Pro Max is £1,199, while the cheaper iPhone 17 is £799.

In 2024, the best deal we saw was the then-new iPhone 16 reduced from £799 to £769, a discount of £30, on Amazon, while the Pro and Pro Max had no sales at all.

We would expect a similar range of prices this year, however, the best deals often come from networks who lower the cost of airtime and data to give you an overall cheaper phone plan.

iPhone 17 Pro Black Friday deals at a glance

If you want deals on Apple products today, here are the best alternatives to the Apple Black Friday sale.

iPhone 17 Pro Black Friday deals and bundles we like the look of in UK sales

Get six months of free Disney Plus with the iPhone 17 range

Disney Plus Thibault Penin via Unsplash

What's the deal: You can get six months of Disney Plus completely for free, which is available when you sign up for a contract on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max at O2.

Why we chose it: One of the major perks of being an O2 customer is the O2 extras. From pre-sale access to concert tickets to discounts on a wide range of services, O2 has got you covered, even beyond what your contract offers you.

Get unlimited data for £15 a month at GiffGaff

What's the deal: Giff Gaff is offering the iPhone 17 Pro for £25 a month alongside unlimited data for £15 a month. That means you could pay the total monthly cost of £40.

Why we chose it: £15 a month for unlimited data is an unreal saving, and the perfect way to get you this new phone.

Get the iPhone 17 from just £29.99 a month

What's the deal: When you pay an upfront cost of £159 for the iPhone 17 at Carphone Warehouse, you can get a 24-month contract for £29.99 a month.

Why we chose it: This contract includes 500GB data, as well as unlimited calls and texts.

Get the iPhone 17 from £29.99 a month at Carphone Warehouse

Save 20% on select accessories at Currys

Apple

What's the deal: Currys is offering 20% off select accessories such as chargers, plugs and power banks when you buy at Currys.

Why we chose it: If you're needing to stock up on accessories when you buy your new iPhone 17, this is the best way to do it.

Save 20% on select accessories with the iPhone 17 Pro at Currys

Save on iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB of 5G

What's the deal: At Mobiles.co.uk, you can get your hands on the iPhone 17 Pro from just £44.99, which includes your device cost, 500GB data and unlimited calls and texts.

Why we chose it: This is one of the best deals we've found, beating out rivals like Vodafone and EE.

Save on iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB of 5G at Mobiles.co.uk

Get 40GB data plan for just £10 a month with iPhone 17

What's the deal: At Sky, you can get a 40GB data plan for just £10 a month over 12 months – Sky's lowest price ever. That means with the iPhone 17, which starts at £25 a month, you're paying £35, and for the 17 Pro you're paying just £44 a month for phone and data.

Why we chose it: This is a great overall saving that reduces your phone bill and gets you additional Sky perks.

Save up to £560 when you trade in your old device

What's the deal: Very are currently offering potentially huge savings when you trade in your old device. The online retailer is offering up to £560, meaning that you can reduce the price of the new iPhone 17 Pro from £1,099 to just £539.

Why we chose it: Bear in mind that the trade-in price will depend on the make and model of your device, but this is still a fab way to save and rid yourself of an old device.

Save up to £560 when you trade in your old device at Very

Get TNT Sports with EE's Inclusive Extras

What's the deal: EE is offering the iPhone 17 Pro with contracts that include free 'Inclusive Extras.' These are usually streaming services like TNT Sports which you can get for free.

Why we chose it: We're a fan of EE's Inclusive Extras for how they help you save on services that would normally be inaccessible. Also included are things like Apple TV+ and Xbox Game Pass.

Get iPhone 17 Pro from £32 a month at EE

Are there any other iPhone deals available for Black Friday?

Save £90 on the iPhone 16e

Currys

What's the deal: Right now, the iPhone 16e has been reduced by £90 at Amazon, taking the cost to £509.

Why we chose it: The 16e is Apple's newest mid-priced iPhone which came out in 2024. Despite costing less than say the standard 16, it is still rarely discounted as Apple is notoriously stingy with their deals.

Buy iPhone 16e for £599 £509 (save £90 or 15%) at Amazon

Get iPhone 16 from £22 a month

What's the deal: Sky has one of the best deals for the iPhone 16, starting from £22 a month.

Why we chose it: If you want to pay in instalments, this is a great starting price, plus Sky is running offers on data so you can save on your overall phone plan.

Get iPhone 16 from £22 a month at Sky

Get £100 off the iPhone 15 Plus

What's the deal: Argos is offering £100 off the iPhone 15 Plus, taking the price to £699 from £799.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 15 Plus is still recent enough to be worthy of your attention, with a 48MP Main camera and super tough ceramic shield.

Save £100 on iPhone 15 Plus

