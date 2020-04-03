What consoles and platforms will Babylon's Fall be available on?

Babylon's Fall has been confirmed for PS4 and PC. There's no word yet on a possible PS5 release.

What's Babylon's Fall about?

Little is known about the game outside of the trailer, which showed a knight fighting several, much larger knights with floating oversized swords. Platinum Games are known for their action chops and this release looks to be no different - with fluid, frenetic swordplay against literally larger-than-life enemies, Babylon's Fall looks to provide medieval fantasy action like no other.

The game also uses a "Brushwork Filter", giving the entire game a brushstroke visual art style to make it seem like a giant moving oil painting - which ties in nicely with the game's (loose) historical theme.

The trailer promises more information "next summer" - which quite possibly means at E3 - when we'll hopefully learn more story and gameplay details, and ideally a release date.

Is there a trailer for Babylon's Fall?

Yes- it's as beautiful as it is over the top: