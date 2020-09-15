The subscription will have virtual, studio-style workouts delivered by trainers, with users able to pick from a variety of workouts including yoga, HIIT, dance, rowing, strength and core.

Once a workout has been selected, the video can be displayed on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. The familiar Activity rings will also be displayed on screen for added motivation.

Speaking at the virtual event, Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies said the workout subscription will allow Apple Watch users to take their exercise to "the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”

He added: "With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable programme designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone."

Apple Music subscribers will also be able to favourite music from Fitness+ workouts and save it to listen to later.

How much will Apple Fitness+ cost?

From launch, Fitness+ will be available in the UK, US, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will cost $9.99 (£7.75) per month or $79.99 (£62) per year.

There is no exact launch date just yet, but Apple has promised the subscription service will be available by the end of 2020.

Three months of Fitness+ is also included for those who buy purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 or later from 15th September.

It will also be a part of the new Apple One subscription bundle, which will offer Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more services in one single plan.

