Best Argos Black Friday 2020 deals: huge savings and offers on Xbox, Shark, LEGO and Satnavs

Argos has plenty of Black Friday deals on a huge range of different products, but it can be difficult to know what to go for with so much choice.

Advertisement

The early sale had plenty of discounts across everything from coffee machines to AirPods, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Now the competitive prices have continued across tech, laptops, TVs, toys – especially LEGO – and gifts. We’ve rounded up the best offers so you don’t have to sift through all the pages of Argos offers.

Take a look at the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £349.99, now £199.99) and the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £399.99, now £299.99).

Argos also has the cheapest price on the GoPro Hero7 White Action Camera (was £149.99, now £99.99).

Our RadioTimes.com experts have chosen the best Argos Black Friday deals for you.

We’re keeping this page updated with fresh deals if they make the cut. These are the best offers right now – be quick as some are low stock or are selling fast.

Shop the Black Friday sale at Argos

Best Argos Black Friday Deals 2020

These are our top picks from the absolute best deals available in the Argos Black Friday sale. We’ve chosen them by product category, and each price you see is either the cheapest or joint cheapest online.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Building Set | £140 £93 from Argos (save £47 or 33%)

Argos is always a reliable source of great Lego deals at Black Friday and has knocked a third off a wide range of the brand’s higher-end sets. Right now, Argos is the only place where you’ll find this 1,267-piece recreation of the Battle of Hoth costing less than £100.

Shop Lego Black Friday deals at Argos

That’s an excellent price for a 1,267-piece Lego set that recreates the famous Battle of Hoth scene from The Empire Strikes Back. We think the posable head and opening cockpit are particularly cool. One for after Christmas dinner?

Buy for £93

Other Argos LEGO deals not to be missed:

LEGO 75936 Jurassic Park: T Rex Rampage at Argos | £220 now £164 (save £56)

Lego is more popular than ever, and that is likely because the sets themselves are better than they have ever been- just look at the recent Lego Colosseum set to see how incredible they are now. Combining Lego with one of the greatest movies of all time and you have yourself a winner- as evidenced here with this super cool Jurassic Park set. These type of sets tend to be quite pricey, so the saving of over £50 here is certainly a welcome one.

Also on the Lego front, two more great sets are part of this year’s Black Friday offer with the LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet Display Set and the Internation Space Station set both heavily reduced in price.

Buy now for £164

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Xbox Headset | £89.99 now £74.99

Turtle Beach are one of the best in the business at gaming headsets with not only the sound being spot on, especially when used on next-gen (I guess they are current-gen now?) consoles and the Stealth series is one of their best yet. This set can be used whether you own an older console or a new one and the sound you will hear when playing while wearing a set of these will be incredible – we never knew how strong something simple like footsteps sounded until we played with a Turtle Beach headset. If you’re a Sony console user then there’s the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless PS4, PS5 Headset also down to £74.99 – they both save you £15.

TomTom VIA 62 6 Inch UK, ROI and EU Maps Sat Nav | £169.99 now £99.99 (save £70)

Ok, so we do not have many reasons to go for long drives to new places right now but, all being well, 2021 will twenty twenty fun and we can start going on day trips and exploring parts of the country we have not been to again. And a TomTom is a great way to navigate new locations with ease and while they are usually quite costly, this one in the Black Friday sale has dropped below the £100 mark and is well worth investing in. Argos also has the Garmin DriveSmart 65 6-inch Sat Nav with EU Maps & Alexa Enabled in the sale, it was £329.99 and is now £179.99 from Argos – that’s a saving of £150 or 45%.

Buy now for £99.99

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 7 Inch 16GB Tablet | £99.99 now £49.99 (save £100)

Looking for a present for the kids this Christmas? Well, you can do worse than getting them their own tablet and rather than forking out for a top of the range one (a risky thing to give a small child), these tablets that are designed for children do the job for everything they would need. And parental control is easy to use with this so you can keep an eye on what your little one is looking at and make sure they are staying safe.

Buy now for £54.99

The Last of Us Part 2 | £49.99 now £24.99 (save 50%)

If you have only just got a PS5 (lucky you if so) and you’ve played the first Last of Us game as part of the PS Plus subscription, then there is every chance that you will be itching to play the second. Well, today is your lucky day as Argos have it with a huge 50% reduction. The game is, largely, just as beloved as the first and like that first game, have the tissues ready when you play because it is once again quite the emotional journey.

Other great game savings include Death Stranding – another acclaimed PS4 exclusive that has seen a massive reduction and stars Norman Reedus. It was £49.99, now £13.99 saving you £24.99.

now £24.99

Ninja Foodi Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer | £199 £149.99 from Argos (save £50 or 24%)

Amazon

Air fryers use a recently developed technology that circulates hot air around food coated in a thin layer of oil. The results have all the crispy tastiness of deep-fried food, but minus those pesky calories. Ninja is now one of the market leaders in versatile, easy-to-use kitchen appliances, and we’re very happy to see the 24% price drop on this model, which also doubles up as a pressure cooker.

Buy for £149.99

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Decade Edition | £149.95 now £189.95 (Save £40)

And from a headset for gaming to headphones for everything else- and you won’t get much better than a set of Beats! Known for giving you the best sound going, it is always worth grabbing a pair if you see them discounted. Well discounted they are and this particular set has received rave reviews so if you have been debating entering the Beats world- now is the time!

Buy now for £189.95

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £349.99 £199.99 from Argos (save £150 or 43%)

Argos has kindly knocked £150 off the asking price of Shark’s anti-hair cordless vacuum – just in case the thought of spending £350 on a vacuum cleaner was just a bit preposterous. Made famous by Instagram influencer Mrs Hinch, Shark’s range of cordless cleaners are versatile, lightweight and are now a direct challenger to Dyson in the market. Talking of Dysons, the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is also on sale at Argos for £299.99 (was £399.99).

The Shark Anti Hair Cleaner will probably appeal most to pet owners tired of pulling hairs out the floorheads of their vacuum cleaners: it contains a specially designed bristle guard that clears them away.

Buy for £199.99

Samsung 43-inch UETU7020KXXU Smart 4K TV | £379 £299 from Argos (save £80 or 21%)

There are flashier deals on higher-end televisions than this out there right now, but if you’re looking for a smallish TV and you want to keep your spending on a leash, it’s well worth checking out the reduction on this 43-inch set from Samsung’s TU7020 range.

Aimed unapologetically at the budget market, this is a great introduction to 4K at less than £300. The 55-inch UETU7020KXXU is also on sale (£399, was £479), but it’s not quite as a good a price drop.

Buy for £299.99

De’Longhi ECAM350.15.B Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £449.00 £349.00 from Argos (save £100 or 22%)

If the lack of your Costa fix at lunchtime is starting to get to you, use the Black Friday sales as an excuse to pick up a good-quality coffee machine at less than the usual price.

This bean-to-cup machine from De’Longhi is definitely aimed at coffee drinkers who like a little creative control of their caffeine: it will create lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, espressos, macchiatos and more, with a milk frother that’s operated manually. (You’ll need to spend upward of this for automatic milk frothing.) A £100 price drop has brought the cost down to £349.99

Buy for £349.99

GoPro Hero7 White Action Camera | £149.99 £99.99 from Argos (save £50 or 33%)

Here’s an absolute gem of a deal from Argos. Again, it’s not the flashiest deal out there: while many vloggers and outdoors enthusiasts will be eyeing the price of the flagship Hero 9 – currently £379.99 at Amazon at pretty much everywhere else – those with modest ambitions should look at the 33% discount on this basic option.

The Hero 7 White doesn’t have the HyperSmooth video stabilization or 4K recording of the Hero 7 Black – but that’s why it’s over £200 cheaper. We’re earmarking this is a fun Christmas gift, and one to take with you on holiday… whenever that will be.

Buy for £99.99

Remington AIR3D Hair Dryer with Diffuser | £79.99 £49.99 from Argos (save £30 or 37%)

If you’re in need of a hair dryer upgrade and want one of assured quality, then we suggest you seize upon the deal on the Remington AIR3D at Argos. It’s been given an impressive 37% discount and is much more of a genuinely affordable option at £49.99. This compact, sleekly designed hair dryer has three heat settings and has three separate attachments – a diffuser, 7mm concentrator, and fast-drying 11mm concentrator.

Buy for £49.99

Spear & Jackson 2200W Pressure Washer | £200 £100 from Argos (save £100 or 50%)

Here’s a half-price offer on an item that you won’t find cheaper elsewhere online. The 2200W pressure washer in Spear & Jackson’s range is suitable for a wider range of outdoor surfaces. It comes with a range of attachments, such as a fixed brush for car wheels and conservatories, and a turbo lance that is only suitable for tough surfaces like patio or stone. In a nice touch, they can all be kept clipped to the front of the unit when not in use.

Buy for £100

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm & 22mm Lenses | £299.99 now £199.99 (save £100)

One for you photographers out there! We’ll let the official product synopsis do the talking here as that sums up how great this camera is. “Tell your story through beautiful images and cinematic Full HD movies. Cool, compact and creative, the mirrorless EOS M100 lets you effortlessly capture and share the moment with smartphone-like touch control and painless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.” With a saving of £100, this is a worthy purchase!

Buy now for £199.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Game | £26.99 £13.99 from Argos (save £13 or 50%)

Priced now at just £13.99, this is the cheapest price you will find Spidey’s hugely popular 2018 outing for the PS4. It’s one of 77 PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games that have had their prices cut in the Argos Black Friday sale – there are some other half-price offers, plus lots more generous savings.

Shop Argos Black Friday games deals

Now that the PS5 has arrived – for some lucky buyers, anyway – we’re not surprised to see so many substantial savings on PS4 games. If you were one of those unlucky ones who didn’t get their hands on the PS5, now’s a great time to sweep up here.

Buy for £13.99

Marvel Universe Titan Hero Series Figure 6-Pack | £70 £35 from Argos (save £35 or 50%)

If you’ve been missing the Marvel films that we’ve grown accustomed this year, you can always pick up this six-figure set, which features Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star Lord, Black Widow, Hulk and Captain America. This pretty spectacular 50% saving is exclusive to Argos.

When it comes to toys, Argos never fails us at Black Friday, and we’re pleased to see many items from Hot Wheels, Barbie, Chad Valley and plenty with prices cut by as much as half. Other items we think will be in high demand include the Barbie Estate Dolls House (£67.60, was £135) and the Nerf Elite Trilogy DS-15 N-Strike Toy Blaster (£19.50, was £39)

Buy for £35

AKG Y500 On-Ear Wireless Headphones | £129 £69 at Argos (save £60 or 46%)

Argos’s Black Friday discount on this set of Bluetooth headphones beats that of rival Currys by an impressive £20, which has them on sale for £89. While many shoppers scrabble are seeking out in-ear options like the Airpods or Airpods Pro, many others still prefer the enveloping sound of over-ear options. The AKG Y500 promise rich, bass-heavy sound and an impressive 33 hours of battery life.

Buy for £69

Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smart Watch – Rose Gold | £259.99 now £159.99 (save £100)

Think a watch is just for telling the time? Well, that’s like saying a phone is just for making phone calls. Smartwatches have joined the list of things that are now smart and there is so much you can do with them. Yes, you can still use it to tell the time but you can also pay for things, answer calls, read messages and all other kinds of things all with a device that is strapped to your wrist!

Buy now for £159.99

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 Starter Kit | £134.99 now £64.99 (save £70)

We did say everything was smart now and light bulbs are no exception! Want to dim your lights without having to get up and reach for the light switch? Want to set your lights to go on and off and certain times, or have them adjusted to match the time of the day or the movie you are watching? Well, smart light bulbs are for you if you answered yes and this set it currently reduced by over 50% which makes it a great purchase.

Buy now £64.99

The RadioTimes.com team will be price checking the top offers to bring you the best and cheapest Black Friday deals right through to Cyber Monday.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Can you use your nectar points on Black Friday deals?

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s – which means you can use your hard-earned Nectar points to save even more money on the Black Friday bargains.

Every 500 points will count for £2.50 off your Argos purchase. To take advantage of this offer simply sign into your Argos account online and enter your Nectar card number, and you will be given the option to use your points at the checkout.

How much is Argos delivery?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery if you order before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 11pm.

Larger items requiring more than one person costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard, with the option to pay extra to choose a timeslot. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times.

In keeping with government guidelines, Argos has stated that orders will be delivered to your doorstep rather than in-person if possible.

Read more on Black Friday

With much of our Christmas shopping having to be done online this year, it may be a bit daunting figuring out where to start – luckily we’ve assembled the very best deals at each retailer in our dedicated (and continually updated) Black Friday guides:

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday deals 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals. We are constantly updating our pages with the latest news and deals from our experts over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.