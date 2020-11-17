Broadband Black Friday deals: Free TalkTalk for 3 months, 41% off Sky, free BritBox with BT and more

Black Friday is here and so are some great money-saving deals at a range of broadband providers.

We use broadband now more than ever before, with schools, workplaces, socialising and more now all taking place virtually. If there’s one thing we’ve really learned from the multiple lockdowns of 2020, it’s that the majority of us really value our internet access for connection to the outside world. And, in many situations, it’s essential.

Whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, connecting with teachers or tutors, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have fast broadband for the best price. However, finding the best offer isn’t always quite so straightforward, especially as the sales season kicks off and deals become increasingly overwhelming.

To help you find the best deal for your we’ve done the hard work for you and have hunted down the best broadband deals at a range of suppliers.

With Black Friday just around the corner, we are already seeing deals trickling in as brands kick off deals early, meaning you don’t have to wait until the official Black Friday (27th November) to snap up a great deal. Even big players such as Virgin Sky are offering impressive discounts and you can snap up extras such as TV packages, payment-free months and 5G options.

Last year, we saw Vodafone offer a free Google Nest Hub Max (worth £219) with every fibre package bought and even weeks ahead of the official sale date we’re already seeing Sky TV, Apple TV 4K and more up for grabs with current deals. You can see an impressive mix of options in our hand picked choices below.

The most important thing with deals is to act quickly, as the offers are usually only available for short periods and may have limited capacity. When choosing broadband, you’ll also need to check what is available in your area, as there could be variations depending on your postcode, so make sure you check first. This can usually be done on the providers’ website.

You will also want to consider the speed, which is measured in Mbps (megabits per second). The higher this value, the faster the connection and likely the higher the price.

Best broadband deals

Last year, we saw Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales take prices at the likes of Sky, Vodafone and BT to as low as £22.99 a month and we’re already seeing big things from the 2020 sales events.

Here is a round-up of cheapest broadband deals available right now and current Black Friday offerings:

Is Black Friday a good time to get a good Broadband deal?

Short answer: yes. Black Friday is a brilliant time to snag a good broadband deal. Last year, we not only saw network providers cut prices across their packages but also offer additional benefits including vouchers to spend at retailers such as Amazon and Argos, as well free access to subscription services and a free Google Nest Hub Max.

And while it has become more common for the likes of Sky and Vodafone to offer free extras all year round in their deals, Black Friday is when prices drop to some of their lowest. This is combined with more expensive freebies being offered that are exclusive to those Black Friday broadband deals.

What broadband deals were there for Black Friday 2019?

Last year’s Black Friday saw broadband deals from all the major providers including BT, Vodafone, Sky and Virgin Media.

One of the best deals was from Vodafone. The network gave away a free Google Nest Hub Max (worth £219) to every customer who bought a fibre package.

Other decent offers included TalkTalk cut the price of both its fibre broadband packages to £21.95, and John Lewis gave customers a £40 gift card to spend on their website when they bought a standard broadband package.

Best Black Friday broadband deals

BT broadband deals

BT is currently offering a free BritBox subscription with broadband contracts. The provider offers specific deals based on regional location and you can see prices for your area on the BT website.

Vodafone broadband deals

Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of the streaming service Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. You’ll also get £75 voucher to spend at a choice of locations including Zizzi and Amazon. Sweet.

Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube, an alternative to conventional broadband which instead works by transforming 4G and 5G networks into wi-fi. If you live an area not covered by superfast broadband, this may well be the answer to your buffering problems:

For those after a sim-only mobile plan too, Vodafone has a Vodafone Together plan offering home broadband and mobile data together in one deal – with up to unlimited data in both. Best of all, you can get the freebies from each plan too – including an Apple TV 4K if you choose Superfast Extra Broadband and a choice of Amazon Prime, YouTube Premium or Spotify with Entertainment data plans.

You can also get a £25 Amazon gift card when you refer a friend.

Sky broadband deals

Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.

You can also check out the best Sky TV deals.

Three broadband deals

Three has launched its Black Friday deals early, with offering up to £120 savings and Apple TV add-ons.

Plusnet broadband deals

Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and exclusive BT Sport deals for customers. As part of the brand’s Black Friday offering, the £5 and £10 activation fees have also been removed. You’ll also get a £50 Plusnet reward card on these deals:

TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom – and these speeds come at some great value prices. All their deals come with line rental, unlimited usage, no set-up fee and a fixed price until 2022:

See more on the best Black Friday TalkTalk deals.

Post Office broadband deals

If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17 a month will get you an average speed of 11 Mbps on a 12-month contract (Three offer a similar deal above for the same price). For something a bit faster:

Post Office customers also get F-Secure SAFE internet security free for 6 months.

Virgin Media broadband deals

Virgin Media are currently running Black Friday deals offering their lowest ever prices on Broadband and bundles. The packages range from a basic broadband-only to big deals including Sky TV, an unlimited SIM and more.

Tips for choosing broadband

There are a number of factors you need to consider before buying a broadband package.

What broadband options are available in your area. Not all providers and types of broadband are available everywhere so be sure to check what is on offer for your postcode.

Consider how much you will be using the broadband and for what. If you are now working from home, a ‘budget’ package may not be fast enough and you may prefer a fibre deal that includes an unlimited download limit.

When choosing a deal you need to consider the price, length of the contract, the data allowance, the broadband speed and if any other benefits such as line rental and subscription services are included in the price.

Read up on the provider’s customer service and customer satisfaction. Broadband speeds and data aside, it is important to know how easy and painless contacting customer service will be and how quickly any queries or issues will be resolved.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November in 2020, making it less than a month before Christmas. The event began as a US tradition and so it always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday so it falls on 30th November this year.

Traditionally, Black Friday discounts have largely only been available in-store, while Cyber Monday was reserved for online deals. However, in recent years the line between the two has become blurred and, now that lockdown restrictions mean that all non-essential stores will have to remain closed, all the deals will be online.

Because there is now less of a distinction between the two shopping events, it is often just branded ‘Black Friday weekend’.

Expect deals to be popping up a decent amount of time before Black Friday, too. Amazon has already started its early Black Friday deals with most retailers starting sales the week before beginning on 20th November. It is worth setting a reminder for this date if you would like to take advantage of these earlier discounts.

