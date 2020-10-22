World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date – trailer, story and news

The eighth expansion pack for the massively popular multiplayer online role-playing game, following the release of Battle for Azeroth, will be arriving soon – very soon in fact. For Warcraft video games fans, the excitement has been building for some time and the wait is almost over.

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking forward to the next instalment in the series as much as we have and you’re looking for a rundown of the information out there so far, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything we know so far about the latest entry in the World of Warcraft series

When is the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date?

Not too long to wait- hopefully. The game was scheduled to be released on 27th October, smack bang in the middle of this year’s gaming season but that was delayed shortly before launch. It is still earmarked for a release later this year, December has been mentioned quite a bit, but given that we still do not have a date and it’s October, we would not be surprised if it was pushed bac to early 2021.

What platforms can I get World of Warcraft: Shadowlands on?

Look for this to be released on Windows PC and Mac OS. Sadly, if you are a console owner, the developers have confirmed that they have no plans to launch on any console. So, you had better make sure you have a high spec computer to run the game on.

What is the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands story?

As per the official synopsis: After being deposed as Warchief of the Horde and the defeat of N’Zoth in Battle for Azeroth, Sylvanas Windrunner travels to Icecrown Citadel in the Scourge-infested wastes of Northrend, and confronts the reigning Lich King, Bolvar Fordragon. Taking the Lich King’s Helm of Domination from him, she tears it in two, shattering the veil between realities and opening a portal to the Shadowlands (the Warcraft universe’s afterlife). The Shadowlands have become warped in function during recent times. The Maw, a place in the afterlife reserved for the most sinful souls, is now absorbing all souls.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gameplay

World of Warcraft fans know the drill by now when it comes to gameplay, so look for all the things you love – with some new additions to change things up a little.

Returning this time is a level reduction, not seen since 2004, which will see those at level 120 drop down to 50 – the new cap will be 60, just like things used to be. Newbies to the franchise will be taken care of too with an updated starting experience placing them on Exile’s Island; the perfect place to learn the ins and outs of the Warcraft world.

Bastion, Ardenweald, Revendreth, Maldraxxus, and the Maw are the five major zones of the game, with a giant city called Oribos in the centre. Players should also be wary of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, an “endless dungeon” which sounds like it should quite the experience.

Also, if you have not been able to experience the death class yet, this is your chance as all races not able to access it before will be able to do so now.

As for the zones in the game, they are now ruled by covenants who will have their own campaigns for you to take on. You can pledge yourself to one of the covenants, but not until you have reached level 60.

Can I pre-order World of Warcraft: Shadowlands?

You sure can. Pre-orders for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands are available via the official Blizzard site.

Is there a trailer for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands?

There is indeed. We love a good cinematic trailer and this one is truly impressive.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.