How much will the Xbox Series X cost? Price rumours and leaks

After seven long years of speculation, leaks, and theories, Microsoft is finally set to launch the Xbox Series X.

After a flurry of online presentations and digital events we have learnt the design, specs and upcoming games of the Xbox Series X – now there’s just a little matter or the price.

Both Microsoft and their competitor Sony are staying tight-lipped on the cost issue – but a few leaks and rumours give us a good idea of what to expect.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost?

Recent leaks seem to confirm that the Xbox Series X will cost $499 in the USA. As for a UK price, this is still up in the air and while we had hoped we would be able to pick one p for or £449, it now seems likely that we will be set back £499 when it launches. We’ll keep tabs on all the latest on that front as and when the news is announced. Also, November 10th seems to be a good day to book off work as the date that we now expect the new console to launch. We hope you have been saving already because that is not far away at all.

A cheaper variant called the Xbox Series S, much like the current Xbox One X and Xbox One S options, has also been confirmed for release on the same day and will come at a cost of £249. One of the key things to note here is that it will not come with a disc drive- so everything will be digital and there will be no option to play blu-rays on it.

Should I wait for the Xbox Series X?

If you want you can buy an Xbox One now:

While now is a great time to get a cheap Xbox One and play some truly great games, the Xbox Series X will be out imminently and boasts features such as a high-speed SSD and ray tracing. Alternatively, the Xbox One price will sink even lower following the launch of the Xbox Series X.

