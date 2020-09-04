What are the Xbox Series X specs? New Xbox features explained

Microsoft’s latest console, the Xbox Series X is on the way and, while we do not yet know the exact release date or the price, – though the release is rumoured to be very soon – we do know a lot about the next-generation console.

So, if you are a video game fan that loves looking at the specifications of consoles and you enjoy the word “teraflops” as much as we do, here is a breakdown of all we know so far.

What are the Xbox Series X specs?

We found out most of the specs of the latest console early on. Here is a recap of the key ones you may want to know.

CPU equivalent: Its closest counterpart is the Ryzen 7 3700X which features 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at 3.6GHz (base) to 4.4GHz (max boost)

120 frames per second Key features; Quick Resume for suspending multiple games, Dynamic Latency Input, Variable Refresh Rate

In short, the Xbox Series X is a beast. Easily the most powerful console to come from Microsoft yet and this machine will give some high-end PCs a run for their money.

What features will the Xbox Series X have?

The Xbox Series X will have the feature ray tracing included. New to next-generation consoles, ray tracing means light can be recreated realistically for the first time in video games by simulating each ray individually, allowing for the most lifelike lighting, shadows and reflections yet.

Look for the frame rate to be better than ever before, making the action you play on-screen appear more seamless than ever. The console will also be much faster than those that have come before with loading times significantly reduced due to the sheer power that Series X possesses.

Will the Xbox Series X support 4K HDR and 8K?

Yep! 4k HDR has been part of the furniture for the Xbox since the latest console and this is no different. Everything will support both 4K and HDR- so expect games and playback to look just as good as you would hope.

Looking ahead, the console will also support 8K- which indicates that it may not be long until we start seeing games released in that format and we aren’t sure our eyes will be able to deal with how glorious that will look. We also don’t know if we can justify the cost of an 8K TV, which must be a common thought so do not expect this imminently. But the fact it supports it does make us think plans are afoot for when the market catches up.

Can the Xbox Series X play Xbox One games?

It sure can and not only that, but it will also support games on the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox. Whilst all Xbox One games will play on the Series X, only games that are part of the backwards compatibility programme will be available to play from the older consoles. But with that list continuing to grow, you will not be short on titles, old or new, to play.

Will the Xbox Series X play 4K Blu-Rays?

Whereas the Playstation did not include a 4K player on its current consoles, Microsoft had it as a part of the console since the Xbox One S and that will continue with the Series X. Let’s just hope it is a little more reliable than the current one which has been plagued with issues since it launched.

What features does the Xbox Series X controller have?

Microsoft is not really breaking the mould with the controller for the Series X – instead, it will be more of an evolution fo the controller that we have been used to with the current consoles. The D-pad has been adapted and the controller has had some tweaks to make it more comfortable for all gamers- no matter the size of their hands.

There is also a share button that will allow gamers to share key moments of their games far more easily than the current method. So no big changes for the controller, but then there was no need to drastically change the design as it was already a great and easy controller to use.

Should I wait for the Xbox Series X?

If you want you can buy an Xbox One S now:

The choice is yours. If you are a gamer who needs to have the best technology has to offer, and you care about graphics and speed and all the other pros that come with a new console, you will likely have already made up your mind.

But if you are looking to enter the Xbox world for the first time, there are many offers now for the older consoles and ones such as the Xbox One S do support 4K. Look for these to drop even further in price when the new console launches and with Black Friday on the way, it will be a great time to pick up an Xbox bargain.

