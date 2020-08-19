Netflix tests shuffle play button – how it works

Choosing which Netflix series should be your next TV obsession can be a needlessly stressful task in the age of seemingly endless content, however the streamer is working on a device that will pick a show for you.

The platform is currently testing out a brand new ‘Shuffle Play’ button, which randomly selects a Netflix title for the viewer to watch and only appears when using Netflix via a TV.

“We’re always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love,” Netflix told RadioTimes.com.

“We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time – and only make them broadly available if people find them useful.”

Speaking to TechCrunch, the streamer said that the idea behind the button is to help members find content tailored to their tastes quickly and easily, but it is yet to make a decision about whether it will launch the feature publicly as it is awaiting feedback from different tests.

Various Netflix users have spotted the Shuffle feature whilst browsing, which has started showing up on TV devices’ Netflix apps.

Interesting new feature @netflix … but what kind of insane person just says, “yolo, let’s spin the Netflix wheel of fortune” pic.twitter.com/6WDJrmd7pG — Turner Levison (@TurnerLevison) August 18, 2020

Other viewers have discovered the shuffle option under the name ‘Play Something’ in the TV app’s sidebar.

Lol Netflix now has a “shuffle” button. This is something I needed that I didn’t even know I need. pic.twitter.com/JEEsF65Bc0 — Chaby Digital (@Chabz_Classic) July 14, 2020

Some users have questioned whether anyone would actually use the feature, with one tweeter describing the shuffle button as “the definition of chaotic evil”.

However, others have praised its introduction. One user described the feature as “amazing and helpful for my indecisive self”, while another hoped that Netflix will expand the feature to allow shuffling within a specific genre.

Shuffle Play is just the latest feature rolled out by Netflix this year – the streamer introduced an option to disable autoplay for TV series in February, while in June, it began allowing users to delete titles from their ‘Continue Watching’ bar.