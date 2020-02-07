Netflix will allow users to switch off auto-play feature

Have you ever fallen asleep while watching a new Netflix series, and woken up eight episodes in? Or had your post-film debrief interrupted by a new trailer?

Yeh, us too. Now, however, you’ll be able to turn off Netflix’s autoplay videos entirely as the streaming giant has introduced a new feature that allows you to do just that. And, if you find yourself missing the constant stream of content, you can flip them back on just as easily.

The streaming platform acknowledged that some users didn’t find the auto-play feature “useful”, announcing the ability to disable it on Twitter.

“Some people find the autoplaying trailers useful,” Netflix’s UK & Ireland’s Twitter account posted. “Some of you…not so much. So in case you missed it, you now have the power to switch them off.”

Some people find the autoplaying trailers useful. Some of you…not so much. So in case you missed it, you now have the power to switch them off. Here's how:https://t.co/MpyAMdGGfs — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 7, 2020

How can I switch off Netflix’s auto-play feature?

It’s surprisingly easy. The option can be found under the account holder’s ‘Manage profile’ section, where you can select a profile and immediately scroll down to turn on or off the autoplay for both “next episode in a series” and “previews while browsing on all devices”.

Let the uninterrupted scrolling begin.