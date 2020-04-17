Pre-order the new iPhone SE and get AirPods included

The new iPhone SE, Apple’s most affordable model, is now available to pre-order.

The iPhone SE features A13 Bionic – which claims to be the fastest chip ever used in a smartphone – and comes in three colours: black, white and red.

Phil Schiller – Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing – says the new model was designed on the successes of the first iPhone SE.

“The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” he says.

We’ve rounded up some of the features you can expect to find, as well as some of the best deals available with Apple AirPods.

What features are included with the new iPhone SE?

The new iPhone SE includes:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone adjusts

A13 Bionic chip

Wireless-charging capability (and it also supports fast-charging)

12-megapixel camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control

Water- and dust-resistance, with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes

When does the new iPhone SE launch?

The second edition of the iPhone SE launches on Friday 24th April. If you’re keen to get your hands on it as soon as possible, you can pre-order a model now.

Pre-order deals for the iPhone SE

If you’re looking to pre-order before 24th April, there are a range of deals for the iPhone SE. The below all come with Apple AirPods, worth £139.

On Vodafone, you can get the iPhone SE 64GB with a whopping 72GB mobile data for £31 a month and £109.99 upfront – this is a two-year contract. Alternatively, also on Vodafone with a two-year contract, you can pay £150 upfront and £26 a month for 22GB data.

On EE, you can get the new iPhone SE 64GB for £31 a month and £100 upfront. This gives you 20GB mobile data and the contract lasts 24 months.

Take a look at the rest of the deals on mobiles.co.uk to pre-order the iPhone SE.