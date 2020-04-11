How does the Britain’s Got Talent app work? Can I use it to vote?

Britain’s Got Talent comes crashing back onto our screens in spring, and this being 2020 there is, of course, a phone and tablet app to accompany the show.

Advertisement

This app is not just a cheap mobile game, however – it allows users to interact live with the show with a built-in buzzer, and even gives you the ability to vote.

Here’s how the Britain’s Got Talent app could enhance your viewing experience…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How does the Britain’s Got Talent App work?

During the app will be updated with clips, polls and social media links, which app users can interact with through likes, hearts, and even a buzzer emoji.

Speaking of buzzers, the app comes with is very own digital recreation of the famous judges’ buzzers which you can press to join in during the show – or just to annoy friends and family. It’s fully customisable too, meaning you can choose a golden buzzer, or adorn it with the face of a judge, contestant or even Stephen Mulhern.

There is also the obligatory selfie mode, which allows you to take snaps with a variety of BGT-themed filters and share them with friends.

Seeing as Britain’s Got More Talent has moved online, we may well see more of the spin-off’s content on the app too…

Can I vote using the Britain’s Got Talent App?

Yes! The most important feature of the Britain’s Got Talent App is the ability to vote – because apparently phone calls are already outdated – and most importantly it’s free.

In previous years app users could get five free for each of the live shows before having to pay, and it seems likely a similar system will return this year. Users will have to register to vote beforehand however, using the account linked to their preferred app store.

How can I get the Britain’s Got Talent App?

The app is available on iOS through the Apple App Store and Android through the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on 11 April