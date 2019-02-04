Six Nations 2019: how to watch Italy v Wales live on TV and online

Warren Gatland kicked off his final Six Nations tournament as Wales coach with a rather tense victory over France at the beginning of February.

Advertisement

Trailing 16-0 at half-time, Wales recovered to win 24-19, but they’ll be hoping things will be a little more straightforward this week when they meet Italy in Rome.

Last year, Wales won this fixture by a breezy 24 points, and they’ll be looking to repeat this in order to secure a coveted bonus point.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch online.