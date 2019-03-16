However, if the defending champions Ireland triumph in Cardiff, they will retain the title unless England beat Scotland.

It will be a fascinating day of action across the nation with all eyes on Wales' game to see whether they can hold on for victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Six Nations including fixtures dates, times, and how to watch every minute of action.

When is the Six Nations 2019?

The competition is played over the course of six weeks.

It started on Friday 1st February and will run until Saturday 16th March when all three matches of the final round take place on the same day.

Six Nations 2019 fixtures and match schedule

Check out all the fixtures dates and UK times below, as well as whether matches are available to watch on BBC or ITV.

Round 5

Italy v France – Saturday 16th March, 12:30pm – live on ITV

Wales v Ireland – Saturday 16th March, 2:45pm – live on BBC

England v Scotland – Saturday 16th March, 5:00pm – live on ITV

Six Nations 2019 results

Round 1

France 19 - 24 Wales

Scotland 33 - 20 Italy

Ireland 20 - 32 England

Round 2

Scotland 13 - 22 Ireland

Italy 15 - 26 Wales

England 44 - 8 France

Round 3

France 27 - 10 Scotland

Wales 21 - 13 England

Italy 16 - 26 Ireland

Round 4

Scotland 11 - 18 Wales

England 57 - 14 Italy

Ireland 26 - 14 France

How to watch the Six Nations in the UK

For fans in the UK, all of the matches will be available to watch live on either the BBC or ITV (see times and channels above).

BBC games will also be available to stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with ITV games available to stream through the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Six Nations in the US

For fans in America, all of the matches in the championship will be broadcast and streamed on NBC and streamed on NBC Sports Gold.

How to watch the Six Nations elsewhere

All of the Wales games will be broadcast live on Welsh language channel S4C.

For viewers in France, all games will be shown on France Télévisions.

In Ireland, they will be shown live on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Sport.

Italy will broadcast all games live on DMAX.

Where does the Six Nations take place?

The fixtures for the Six Nations take place across each of the countries:

Twickenham Stadium (London, England)

Principality Stadium (Cardiff, Wales)

Murrayfield Stadium (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Aviva Stadium (Dublin, Ireland)

Stade de France (Paris, France)

Stadio Olimpico (Rome, Italy)

Who won the Six Nations in 2018?

The current champions are Ireland, who won the championship in 2018.

They beat England to win the Grand Slam having beaten all the other teams during the competition.

What does the Grand Slam mean in the Six Nations?

A team that wins all its games throughout the Six Nations wins a Grand Slam.

The Grand Slam has been won by England 13 times, Wales 11 times, France 9 times, and both Ireland and Scotland 3 times.

Italy are yet to have won a Grand Slam.

What does the Triple Crown mean in the Six Nations?

The Triple Crown can only be won by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

This is when one nation wins all three of their games against the others.

England currently holds the most Triple Crown wins at 25, followed by Wales at 20, Ireland at 12, and Scotland at 10.

How can I get tickets to the Six Nations matches?

Tickets can be bought from each rugby union for their respective matches, and those wishing to travel can purchase hospitality packages.

If you are lucky enough, you may also be able to win tickets by filling out a form.

More information can be found on the Six Nations website.