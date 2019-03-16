Their last Six Nations triumph over France came in 2013 but coach Conor O’Shea will be determined to end the losing streak at the Stadio Olympico.

France are fifth in the current standings but will also be playing for pride as they attempt to leapfrog Scotland.

Les Bleus’ sole victory in the 2019 tournament came at home to the Scots in the third batch of fixtures.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between Italy and France on TV and online for free.

When is Italy v France in the Six Nations?

Italy face France at 12:30pm on Saturday 16th March.

How to watch Italy v France on TV and online

Italy v France will be shown live on ITV1 from 12:00pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

It’s hard to have any confidence in a team with such an appalling record as Italy.

They have managed to keep most of their scores respectable other than the 57-14 horror-show against England.

However, this game is only going one way.

Prediction: France win

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

Round 5

Italy v France – Saturday 16th March, 12:30pm – live on ITV

Wales v Ireland – Saturday 16th March, 2:45pm – live on BBC

England v Scotland – Saturday 16th March, 5:00pm – live on ITV