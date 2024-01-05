Subscribe to Radio Times
From top-tier facilities to first-class onboard entertainment, Marella Cruises has everything you need to explore the world in style.
If you want all the fun of a holiday with none of the planning, a Marella cruise could be just what you’re looking for. Whether you want to explore Caribbean islands or sail around Asia, all you have to do is make a quick and easy booking online, over the phone or in your local TUI store – then sit back and let Marella Cruises take care of the rest.
Each Marella cruise includes flights, luggage, transfers, meals, drinks, tips and service charges, all in one simple package. You’ll also be able to enjoy a full programme of entertainment throughout your holiday, from early morning exercise classes to West-End style shows every night.
No matter if your idea of fun is a cooking class, a lively pub quiz, laid-back live music or late-night dancing, there truly is something for everyone on a Marella cruise. Whatever you decide to do, you can be sure you’ll always be greeted with a warm welcome from the moment you step onboard.
So, where do you want to go first? With more than 140 destinations to choose from, the world is your oyster with Marella Cruises. If you’re keen to explore some of the places you’ve only ever seen on-screen, here are just four of the spectacular regions you can visit…
If you’re a Bond fan, Marella’s Asia cruises offer the perfect opportunity to see some of the iconic Thai filming locations for Sir Roger Moore’s The Man with the Golden Gun. A stop in Laem Chabang provides easy access to Bangkok, where you can wander along the beautiful Khlong Dan canal, which stars in the thrilling boat chase scene. Plus, you can visit the breath-taking Phang Nga Bay near Phuket, where you’ll spot the famous ‘James Bond Island’ that appeared in the film.
Also in this region, you may recognise a few landmarks from the critically acclaimed sci-fi series, Westworld, while in Singapore. Season 3 saw scenes filmed in a range of locations across the city-state, from the glitzy Orchard Road shopping strip to the sculptural Helix Bridge, which offers stunning views of the metropolitan skyline.
Pirates of the Caribbean is probably one of the first film series that comes to mind when you think of this region, and Marella’s Caribbean cruises are a great way to see all the incredible scenery from the films up close. The dramatic cliffs and lush foliage of Dominica served as a backdrop to various scenes in the second film, Dead Man’s Chest, including the famous water wheel fight between Jack Sparrow, Will Turner and James Norrington. Or you might want to explore Puerto Rico, which is home to the deserted island beach from the end of the fourth film, On Stranger Tides.
Also in Puerto Rico, you can look out for various locations from comedy film The Rum Diary. Many of the street scenes are shot in the oldest parts of the island’s capital, San Juan, known for its brightly coloured buildings. Meanwhile, the beach house scenes were filmed along a pristine stretch of sand in the town of Vega Baja.
Bursting with history and culture, Marella’s Eastern Mediterranean cruises sail to some of the most famous cities in Europe. You could climb up to the Acropolis of Athens in Greece, which you might have already seen on screen in the six-part spy thriller The Little Drummer Girl. In fact, that scene was the first ever night shoot to happen at the landmark, and the first time anyone has been allowed to fly a drone over it.
Over in Croatia, you could explore Dubrovnik’s old town, which was the main filming location for the fictional city of King’s Landing in Game of Thrones. There, you can visit Lovrijenac Fort, which is used as the Red Keep in the series, as well as Dubrovnik West Pier, which is the site for the battle of Blackwater Bay. You’ll also want to check out Gradac Park, which is where the Purple Wedding scene was filmed.
Marella’s Western Mediterranean cruises will take you to an array of extraordinary cities across France, Spain and Portugal. If you choose to cruise around Italy, you’ll be able to explore some of the postcard-worthy places that appear in The Talented Mr Ripley, such as Palermo in Sicily, the idyllic island of Ischia in the Bay of Naples, and of course Rome, which you can visit from Civitavecchia. Italy’s capital also happens to be where much of Angels and Demons was shot.
From Cadiz in Spain, you can visit the sunny city of Seville, famous for its historic churches, Moorish buildings and flamenco dancing. The city’s elegant Plaza de España was used to film scenes of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, posing as the city of Theed on the planet Naboo.
