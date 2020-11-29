Who voices Andrew Scott’s daemon in His Dark Materials?
There's a surprise Fleabag reunion in this week's episode of the Philip Pullman adaptation.
After a few teases in previous episodes, Andrew Scott finally made his first proper appearance in His Dark Materials tonight, starring as renowned scholar and shaman Jopari.
His introduction came via an encounter with Lin Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby, but before the two get a chance to meet Lee first comes into contact with Jopari’s daemon, an osprey named Sayan Kötör.
And if you thought you recognised the daemon’s voice you may well be right – the part is played by none other than Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
This means, of course, a rather unlikely reunion for Scott and Waller-Bridge, who last appeared together as Fleabag and her season two love interest – the famed Hot Priest.
Scott first revealed the identity of his daemon back in July, while speaking on a panel at Comic-Con @Home, the online version of San Diego Comic-Con, and he seemed delighted to be acting alongside her once again.
“I do have a relationship with my daemon – and I think this is the first time we’re revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and a writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” he said.
“I’m really thrilled about that, because it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life,” Scott said. “So it’s wonderful that that’s happening.”
The relationship between these two characters is obviously very different from that seen in Fleabag – let’s just hope it leads to rather less heartbreak…