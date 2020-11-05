While season one episodes of His Dark Materials dropped on US premium network HBO a day after they aired on the UK’s BBC One, stateside viewers will have just over a week this time around.

Want to know more? Here’s the release schedule for His Dark Material season two.

When does His Dark Materials season 2 air?

Amir Wilson as Will and Dafne Keen as Lyra in His Dark Materials (BBC) BBC

UK viewers can watch the first episode of His Dark Materials season two on Sunday 8th November, 8pm on BBC One. The episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after broadcast.

Episodes will then broadcast weekly in the same slot.

US fans, however, will only be able to watch episode one of season two on HBO and streaming service HBO Max from Monday 16th November at 9pm (ET).

The season will consist of seven episodes. Although eight episodes were planned, the coronavirus pandemic forced production to scrap one episode focusing on actor James McAvoy’s character Lord Asriel.

As confirmed by RadioTimes.com, McAvoy will no longer appear in the show’s second season…

His Dark Materials UK release schedule

Andrew Scott as Jopari in His Dark Materials (BBC)

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 1 (The City of Magpies): Sunday 8th November

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 2 (The Cave): Sunday 15th November

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 3 (Theft): Sunday 22nd November

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 4 (Tower of Angels): Sunday 29th November

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 5 (The Scholar): TBA

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 6 (Malice): TBA

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 7 (Æsahættr): TBA

His Dark Materials US release schedule

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 1 (The City of Magpies): Monday 16th November

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 2 (The Cave): Monday 23rd November

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 3 (Theft): Monday 30th November

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 4 (Tower of Angels): Monday 7th December

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 5 (The Scholar): Monday 14th December

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 6 (Malice): Monday 21st December

His Dark Materials season 2 episode 7 (Æsahættr): Monday 28th December

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials (BBC)

The second season of His Dark Materials will be primarily based on The Subtle Knife, the second book in Philip Pullman’s trilogy His Dark Materials. This means new instalments will feature Cittàgazze, a city in a parallel world haunted by soul-eating creatures called Spectres.

While most of the main cast will return, but viewers will enjoy a few more additions. Most notably, as was teased in the first season, Sherlock/Fleabag star Andrew Scott will star as Will’s father Colonel John Parry, with Phoebe-Waller Bridge voicing his daemon.

