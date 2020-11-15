This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In fact Keen is the real standout in this second episode, deftly showing Lyra’s continued grieving for her friend Roger (who died in series one) even as she’s overwhelmed by the new sights in front of her. While we’ve seen the suave Boreal (Ariyon Bakare) easily slip into Will’s world without a hitch, Lyra doesn’t take to the changes quite so easily, and seeing our reality through her eyes is a real highlight (as it is in the books).

And while Will searches for family ties Lyra seeks out more information about Dust, bringing her into contact with Mary Malone (Simone Kirby) and discussing life, grief and physics in one of the episode’s best scenes.

Sometimes, His Dark Materials is most successful when it just cleanly adapts Philip Pullman’s original story without frills or additional detail, and so it is here. The scenes between Lyra and Mary in The Subtle Knife are great in the book, and they’re great here – though some tweaks, including the presence of a looming, chandelier-like supercomputer for Lyra to interact with add some new style to proceedings.

Simone Kirby and Dafne Keen in His Dark Materials (BBC)

And of course, generally speaking new inventions often do much to deepen the story as well. For example, Will’s mission this week sees him track down his estranged grandparents, a clearly fairly well-off pair whose arms-length approach to him and his mother is initially unclear. But in a tense meeting over a cup of tea, Will realises that he really isn’t safe anywhere, and has to use his wits to escape capture.

Elsewhere, other new TV storylines – including the increased role for the witches and Omid Djalili’s Dr Lanselius, and the Game of Thrones-like Magisterium politics overseen by Ruth Wilson’s steely Mrs Coulter – also create a sense of scale for the story not seen in Pullman’s books until third instalment The Amber Spyglass.

Are these B-stories as compelling as Lyra and Will’s? Well, probably not – though Wilson’s Mrs Coulter does a lot to pull you in – but when the main story works as well as it does this week, the cohesive whole really comes together.

Going forward, as the series introduces another major character (played by a certain Mr Andrew Scott) things are about to get even bigger. Fingers crossed His Dark Materials can still nail the small main story while the spectacle around it increases.

