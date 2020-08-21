Lucifer season 5 soundtrack: All the songs featured in Netflix’s fantasy drama

Lucifer season five is finally available on Netflix and fans are wasting no time getting started on their epic binge watching sessions.

As you power your way through the eight new episodes, you may notice a few groovy songs that you can’t quite place, but RadioTimes.com has you covered.

Here you’ll find all of the major songs featured in part one of Lucifer season five on Netflix, ranging from the dulcet tones of Sharon Van Etten to the distinctive rock of Iggy Pop, and some very retro tunes for an experimental noir episode.

Here is the Lucifer season five soundtrack:

Episode 1: Really Sad Devil Guy

‘Shake That Bottle’ by Deorra & Hektor Mass

Playing on the cruise ship at the start of the episode.

‘With Me (Edit)’ by Uplink feat. Reece Lemonius

Playing in the club while Maze and Chloe are partying.

‘No Limits’ by Royal Deluxe

When Lucifer arrives at the high stakes poker game.

‘Higher’ by BHAVIOR

Playing in Lux while Amenadiel attempts his drug bust.

‘Champions’ by Fire Choir

When Lucifer takes on a pack of home invaders.

‘Happy Together’ by King Princess & Mark Ronson

Plays at the end of the episode over a montage.

Episode 2: Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!

‘Atomise’ by Temples

Plays over the opening scene, as a murder is committed.

‘A Moment With You (Original Mix)’ by Tropical Bleyage

As Michael arrives at the penthouse apartment.

‘Warrior’ by Las Palmas

During the car chase.

‘When I Get My Hands On You’ by The New Basement Tapes

During a steamy scene between Chloe and Lucifer.

‘On The Run’ by Timecop1983

Retro tune playing in Lux.

‘Darkside’ by Oshins feat. Hael

Plays at the end of the episode.

Episode 3: ¡Diablo!

‘Are You Ready?’ by Kat Meoz

As Lucifer makes his grand return to the LAPD.

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ by Stella and the Storm

While Lucifer and Decker investigate a lead at a motel.

Episode 4: It Never Ends Well for the Chicken

‘The Hurry Up’ by Ted Heath and His Orchestra

Plays over 1940s New York.

‘I Want to be Evil’ by Eartha Kitt (performed by Lesley-Ann Brandt)

Lilith’s nightclub performance.

‘Someone to Watch Over Me’ by Frank Sinatra or Ella Fitzgerald (performed by Lesley-Ann Brandt and Tom Ellis)

Lilith and Lucifer’s collaborative performance at the club.

‘This Is Ours’ by Peter Sivo Band

Played as Lucifer and Lilith say goodbye.

Episode 5: Detective Amenadiel

‘Candy’ by Iggy Pop

Played at the beginning of the episode.

‘Personal Jesus’ by Depeche Mode

At the scene of the murder at the nunnery.

‘This Year’s Love’ by Jasmine Thompson

Lucifer and Chloe share a moment sat at the piano.

Episode 6: BluBallz

‘Woman and War’ by Blaine Smithson

Playing at the rave where a murder takes place.

‘Tether Me’ by Galleaux

At the end of the episode.

Episode 7: Our Mojo

‘Are You Ready’ by Grand Mystic

Lucifer, Chloe and Ella discuss evidence.

‘Electric Lady’ by Wine Lips

Maze and Amenadiel get into a fight.

‘Round and Round’ by Cannons

Maze drinks at Lux.

‘Inside’ by Chris Avantgarde feat. Red Rosamond

Lucifer and Chloe talk on the penthouse balcony, but are dramatically interrupted.

Episode 8: Spoiler Alert

“The End of the World” by Sharon Van Etten

Played over slow motion segment at the start of the episode.

