Who is Blob on The Masked Singer?

The second series of ITV’s The Masked Singer is officially underway, with the identities of two singing celebrities already public knowledge.

The show’s first two episodes saw musicians Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Spice Girls’ Mel B revealed as Alien and Seahorse respectively, but there are still 10 remaining The Masked Singer contestants to be revealed.

During Saturday’s episode, four-eyed creature Blob made his stage debut singing Bruno Mars hit Uptown Funk, with many viewers flocking to Twitter to suggest comedian Lenny Henry as the face behind the costume.

Here’s everything we know so far about Blob, from clues and hints to his song choices.

Who is Blob? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Blob who is hoping their singing will be just as entertaining as their costume. Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Songs:

Week two – Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars

Clues:

Blob describes himself as “big, bright and loud”

This isn’t the first time Blob has been called “four eyes” – so we know Blob is a glasses-wearer

He revealed that having extra eyes help him “observe everything, and I’ve definitely done a lot of that in my career”

Blob’s introductory video took place in a classroom, with the words ‘hello’, ‘waists’, ‘jug’ and ‘goal’ seen on a desk

Blob has “recorded a demo for Simon Cowell”

Guesses:

Greg Davies

Richard Osmond

Andi Peters

Romesh Ranganathan

Meanwhile, the public took to Twitter to throw Lenny Henry’s name into the ring.

Is Blob Greg Davies?

Davina McCall suggested the real identity of Blob was Taskmaster’s Greg Davies.

The 52-year-old, who worked as a teacher before pursuing a career in comedy, is best known for starring in sitcoms such as The Inbetweeners, Man Down and Cuckoo.

The 6ft 8 actor has appeared on Fast and Loose, Doctor Who, Travel Man and Who Do You Think You Are?.

Is Blob Richard Osmond?

Mo Gilligan thought TV presenter Richard Osmond was the very tall man behind Blob.

The comedian and producer, who is best known for presenting Pointless and House of Games, has appeared on a number of shows such as Child Genius, Taskmaster, The Last Leg and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

He recently published his first novel, The Thursday Murder Club, which arrived in shops last year.

Is Blob Andi Peters?

Rita Ora guessed TV presenter Andi Peters was Blob, drawing on the broadcaster’s experience in children’s TV.

The 50-year-old began his career presenting CBBC shows The Broom Cupboard and Live & Kicking, before appearing on Show Me the Telly, Saturday Night Takeaway and Good morning Britain.

He had a small part in 1999’s Toy Story 2, voicing a baggage handler.

Is Blob Romesh Ranganathan?

Comedian and presenter Romesh Ranganathan was Jonathan Ross’ pick as the celebrity behind Blob.

The stand-up comic was a maths teacher before finding fame, and is now best known for presenting The Ranganation, Judge Romesh, A League of Their Own and It’s Not Rocket Science.

He has also appeared on Taskmaster, Sunday Bunch, Top Gear and Comic Relief.

Is Blob Lenny Henry?

While none of the panellists guessed Lenny Henry to be behind Blob, the knighted comedian was a top choice for viewers with even Strictly professional Oti Mabuse tweeting out Henry as her prediction.

The actor and presenter is best known for co-founding Come Relief and starring in numerous series such as The Lenny Henry Show, The Magicians and children’s programmes Tiswas, Big & Small and Jackanory Junior.

In 1999, he played a teacher in drama Hope and Glory while last year, he narrated the Christmas animation Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Who thinks blob is Lenny Henry? #MaskedSingerUK — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) January 2, 2021

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.