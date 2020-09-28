Accessibility Links

Netflix confirms “several projects” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid reality TV show rumours

The royal couple have reportedly agreed to film a reality series for the streamer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “several projects in development” with the streamer following reports that the royal couple are to film a reality series for the platform.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a £112 million deal with Netflix to film a “fly-on-the-wall” reality show, which will give people “a glimpse into their lives”.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for Netflix said: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

While it was believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would work solely behind the camera, The Sun has now suggested that a “tasteful” docuseries following the couple is also in the works.

Earlier this month, the duo signed a deal with Netflix to produce films, series, documentaries and children’s TV shows through their currently-untitled production company

Meghan and Harry may appear on camera for documentary programming, but the former Suits star has no plans to return to acting, a representative told The New York Times in early September.

The couple announced in a statement that their focus will be on “creating content that informs but also gives hope” and that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action”.

Meghan and Harry announced in January that they would take a “step back” as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and “work to become financially independent”.

The Duchess of Sussex has since narrated the Disney+ documentary Elephant, which arrived on the platform in April.

