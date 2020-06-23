Disney+ releases trailer for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Disney Plus has released the first trailer for Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a new documentary that promises to offer fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the making of the animated sequel.

The trailer shows some interviews with the crew and voice cast of the film, including stars Josh Gad and Kristen Bell and songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

They can be seen discussing the challenges that the sequel presented and the pressure that was on the team getting it right – with Gad claiming that “the challenge was carrying on what people fell in love with in the next movie”.

It also gives a glimpse of thee feedback sessions that occur every 3 months, after the latest version of the film is screened for the team – with the feedback described as “pretty intense”.

The six-episode series is available exclusively on Disney Plus from this Friday, 26th June 2020, and follows the entire creative team during the final year of production on the film that would go on to become the second highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Frozen 2 was released in cinemas in November 2019 and UK fans will be able to rewatch the film on Disney Plus soon, with the movie set to be added to the platform on Friday 3rd July.

In the meantime you can watch the trailer for Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 in full below:

Join us for our Disney Frozen Into the Unknown Live Q&A with director Chris Buck, Animation Supervisor Wayne Unten and Animator Malorie Walters at 5pm, Friday 26th June on Facebook and Twitter.

