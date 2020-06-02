When will Frozen 2 be on Disney+ UK? Film heads to platform two weeks early

With everyone spending a lot more time indoors during this period, you might be looking for something quite lighthearted to watch to take your mind off things or to keep the kids occupied.

Well, great news because Disney Plus UK is here, with an entire library of some of our childhood favourites and newer releases.

The streaming site has revealed Frozen 2 is getting an early release – and now it’s arriving a lot earlier than expected.

The magical story about snow queen Elsa and her sister Anna, dropped on Sunday 22nd March 22nd in the US instead of later in the year as was scheduled, but now it’s coming to the UK too.

When will Frozen 2 be on Disney Plus UK?

Frozen 2 will be available on Disney Plus UK on 3rd July, Disney has just announced.

Frozen 2 is already on the US platform – the early release was announced on Twitter. Sharing a pic of characters Elsa and Anna, Disney’s Frozen 2 revealed on their Twitter account: “Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday.”

The film is available to stream from the US, Australia, and Netherlands, however, it won’t be available just yet on Disney+ UK.

UK fans can, however, watch the first film on the streaming site, and can find Frozen 2 on other networks.

How to watch Frozen 2

Any UK parents planning to sit down with their children to watch Frozen 2 at home this week can still do so.

Following its release in cinemas at the end of 2019, Frozen 2 was made available on home entertainment release from 16th March.

BT TV customers can buy Frozen 2 from the BT TV Film Store and it’s also available on Sky Store.

Frozen 2 was also released on DVD and rental on 30th March.

The Frozen 2 digital release date for the UK is yet to be announced, but the early release in the US is a promising sign that it could be dropping on the streaming site soon. Frozen 2 is also available on Amazon Prime to buy or rent.

When did Disney Plus come out in the UK?

Disney+ UK launched on March 24th 2020.

Families get to enjoy some of their fave Disney films and TV shows from over the years, from 101 Dalmatians, to teen comedy Boy Meets World and the 1992 and 2019 Aladdin films.

There are 500 films, 350 series, 26 Disney+ Originals, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons available to stream from the site. We have a full list of what’s coming to Disney+.

So, while fans might have to wait a little longer for Frozen 2 to drop on Disney+ UK, they will have lots to keep them busy during that time.

What devices is Disney+ available on?

In the US, where the platform launched first, the Disney+ app is available on various devices, including most Apple iOS devices and Android devices. It’s also now available on the same devices in the UK.

Users can watch the service by downloading the Disney+ app.

It is also available on Amazon devices, including Amazon Firestick streaming devices and compatible Fire Tablets, as well as Disney+ on PCs via your web browser. Amazon also has different Blu-Ray and DVD options.

Wondering what devices it will work on? Check out our list of devices the Disney+ app is available on.

What other Frozen content can I watch on Disney+?

Disney+ will now have Frozen, Frozen 2, Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen Fever and Lego’ Disney Frozen – Northern Lights available for people to watch.

Disney+ UK has now launched.