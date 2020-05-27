Sky customers get three new channels added for free from today

Today has seen the launch of three brand new Sky channels – Sky Nature, Sky History and Sky Documentaries – available both on live and on-demand.

Advertisement

The channels will all be available to Sky customers at no extra cost and will show a range of original factual programming in addition to exclusive shows from US networks including HBO, Showtime and Hulu.

Sky has already announced a spate of Sky documentary projects – both series and feature length programmes – that will be coming to the channels, covering topics including sport, music and true crime.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Hit HBO docuseries McMillions, which explores the incredible true story of the McDonald’s Monopoly fraud, will be available on Sky Documentaries from launch, while further shows include programmes about subjects as diverse as Hillary Clinton, Muhammad Ali and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Meanwhile Sky original shows will include “definitive biographies” of scientist Stephen Hawking, Hollywood legend Steve McQueen and R&B superstar Tina Turner as well as sporting documentaries looking at Manchester United and the boxing rivalry between Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno.

Sky Nature promises to be the home to “breath-taking natural history programming” and will feature original series such as Wild Animal Babies in addition to the broadcaster’s existing slate of David Attenborough programmes.

And Sky History will be devoted to telling “ground-breaking stories full of colourful characters” – with programmes including UnXplained, which sees William Shatner explore some of the world’s unsolved mysteries, and Washington a portrait of America’s first president.

Last week,Sky’s managing director of content Zai Bennett said, “These new commissions showcase Sky’s investment in world-class original content and the breadth and range of factual shows our customers will be able to find on Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

“With the launch of these two new services and Sky History, we want to provide viewers with compelling, engaging and informative TV, a place where nature and documentary fans can gravitate to.”

Advertisement

If you’re already a Sky customer, you’ll have access to the new channels at no extra cost, both live and on demand. If not you can sign up to Sky. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.