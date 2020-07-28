See Brad Pitt’s Emmy-nominated turn as Dr Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt has been nominated for an Emmy for his guest appearance on US sketch show institution Saturday Night Live, playing medical expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

Dr Fauci, 79, is the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a man who was once President Trump’s trusted medical advisor, but has most recently become the President’s punchbag for mistakes in the Government’s handling of the pandemic. Dr Fauci remains very popular with the public and has a higher approval rating than the President, however.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Pitt, 56, made the appearance on Saturday Night Live in April, after Dr Fauci’s jokingly responded, when asked who should play him in a movie: “Brad Pitt, of course!”

Watch Pitt on Saturday Night Live

Pitt broke character at the end of the sketch to thank Dr Fauci and US healthcare workers. “And to the real Dr Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” he said. “And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”

He is nominated in the category for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, along with Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), the late Fred Willard (Modern Family), Dev Patel (Modern Love), Adam Driver (SNL) and Eddie Murphy (SNL).

Dr Fauci told Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia after the broadcast: “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why, when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favourite actors… I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So, not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”

Pitt’s nomination is one of 15 Emmy nods for Saturday Night Live, another of which is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s in Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category, also for her guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Watch Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-nominated performance here:

This year’s Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast on ABC on Monday 21st September, will be presented by chat show host Jimmy Fallon, making 2020 his third year hosting the event.

