Emmy nominations 2020 – Succession, Ozark, Watchmen among top contenders at this year’s awards
Roll out the red carpet – the Emmy nominations are in for this year's 72nd ceremony.
Now that all the Emmy Award nominees have been announced (virtually), preparation for the 72nd annual ceremony can officially begin, with just under two months to go until the big day.
This year’s Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast on ABC on Monday 21st September, will be presented by chat show host Jimmy Fallon, making 2020 his third year hosting the event.
With the nominations event having occurred via livestream due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s currently unclear whether by September, this year’s Emmy Awards will be able to go ahead as usual or not.
Virtual or not, this year’s event is bound to be hotly contested, now that previous Emmy-magnets like Game of Thrones and Fleabag are out of the race.
Succession, Ozark, Watchmen are among the top contenders in the drama genre, bagging three nominations each across all categories.
Meanwhile, over in comedy, Netflix dominated with nominations for Dead To Me, The Kominsky Method and Schitt’s Creek, while fellow US hits Blackish and The Good Place also earned nods.
Here’s the full list of Emmy Awards 2020 nominations.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (POSE)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Competition Programme
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
