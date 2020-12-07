Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020

Week Seven of Strictly Come Dancing got off to a smashing start this weekend with a dazzling opening performance from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, inspired the musical Priscilla.

But it was the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up who really outdid themselves.

With the Strictly Come Dancing final around the corner, the pressure was certainly on for the celebs, and did they bring their A-game or what?

HRVY topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard again as he narrowly missed out on second perfect score, while EastEnders actress Maisie Smith didn’t do too bad either with an impressive 28 points.

HRVY’s high score comes after Strictly fans corrected Shirley Ballas over a comment she made to Janette Manrara – his professional dance partner.

The head judge had said this was the first time Janette had made it to the semi-final, however, viewers were keen to point out she’d previously been in the semi-final with Jake Wood.

Unfortunately for JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden this week wasn’t their best, as they found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard after struggling to wow the Strictly Come Dancing judges with their Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the musical of the same name.

So, how did each contestant fare this week? Whose low score put them at risk of being in the dance off? And who left Strictly?

Read on for your live scores on the Strictly leaderboard.

Week Seven Scores

Week Six Scores

HRVY and Janette Manrara (10 + 10 + 10) = 30 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (10 + 10 + 9) = 29 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8 + 9 + 8) = 25 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (8 + 8+ 8) = 24 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8+ 8) = 24 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

Week Five scores

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (9+10+10) = 29 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (9+9+9) = 27 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (8+9+10) = 27 HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+9+9) = 26 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+8) = 25 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (7+9+9) = 25 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (8+8+8) = 24 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5+6+7) = 18

Week Four scores

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (9+10+10) = 29 HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+10+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+10+9) = 27 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8+8+9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (7+8+9) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7+7+8) = 22 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (5+7+8) = 20 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5+7+8) = 20 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (4+6+7) = 17

Week Three scores

After having combined scores for week two, week three was back to normal scoring as the celebs got to grips with movie week.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (9+9+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+9) = 26 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8+7+9) = 24 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8+8+8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (8+8+8) = 24 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (7+8+8) = 23 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (6+7+8) = 21 HRVY and Janette Manrara (6+7+8) = 21 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (7+6+6) = 20 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (6+7+6) = 19 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (3+4+5) = 12

Week One and Two combined scores

The contestants received scores for their week two dances. However, the scores from weeks one and two were combined, as usual, before the public vote.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (24 + 25) = 49 HRVY and Janette Manrara (25 + 24) = 49 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (21 + 24) = 45 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (21 + 21) = 42 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (21 + 21) = 42 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (15 + 24) = 39 Max George and Dianne Buswell (17 + 20) = 37 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (19 + 17) = 36 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (18 + 17) = 35 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (16 + 18) = 34 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (14 + 17) = 31 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (13 + 12) = 25

Week Two Strictly leaderboard

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 9 + 8) = 25 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 HRVY and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 9) = 24 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7) = 20 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 8) = 21 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (6 + 6 + 6) = 18 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (2 + 5 + 5) = 12

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.