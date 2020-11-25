Doctor Who: The Collection Blu-ray range confirms Jon Pertwee’s season 8 as next release

Good news for Doctor Who fans: the next release in the The Collection Blu-ray range – season eight – is available to pre-order now ahead of its release early next year.

For the uninitiated, The Collection range features remastered versions in Blu-Ray of previous Doctor Who seasons – which also come with a whole host of exclusive, never-seen-before content.

You can pre-order Doctor Who – The Collection: Season 8 from Amazon now.

The Collection: Season 8 stars Jon Pertwee as the Third Doctor and Katy Manning as companion Jo Grant, and includes iconic stories like Terror of the Autons, which marks the Doctor’s eternal arch-nemesis the Master’s first ever appearance on the show.

The Mind of Evil, The Claws of Axos, Colony in Space and The Daemons are also part of the upcoming re-release.

The special features included within the eight-disc box are worth it alone: Doctor Who actors Katy Manning, Stewart Bevan, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra will all appear in new editions of the Gogglebox-style feature Behind the Sofa, Matthew Sweet will interview Manning for the latest edition of the In Conversation series, ‘The Direct Route’ will see directors Michael Briant, Graeme Harper and Tim Combe take an epic road trip to all the filming locations from season eight and ‘Terrance and Me’ will follow lifelong Doctor Who fan Frank Skinner as he sets out to meet the family, friends and colleagues of the late, much-loved writer Terrance Dicks.

Fans can also join Katy Manning and John Levene as they return to picturesque village Aldbourne 50 years after filming The Daemons there.

Additional special features will include an extended episode one of The Claws of Axos, a 90-minute omnbius edition of The Daemons, unseen studio footage, photo galleries, scripts, costume design artwork and more.

Listen to RadioTimes.com‘s latest Doctor Who podcast below:

Pre-order Doctor Who – The Collection: Season 8 from Amazon now ahead of its release on 23rd February 2021.

Doctor Who Christmas special Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021.