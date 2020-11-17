I’m a Celebrity fans stunned that Bev Callard avoided worst of trial because she’s a vegan

Former Coronation Street star Bev Callard avoided the worst of the Bushtucker eating trial on I’m aCelebrity when it was revealed that she is vegan, a would avoid the more disgusting animal based goods such as lambs brains.

Advertisement

Some I’m a Celebrity fans were confused about why she was on the show when a big part of the obstacle was eating particularly vile foods.

THEY DID NOT WARN US THAT BEV WAS A VEGAN… WE WOULDNT OF VOTED FOR HER OTHERWISE. I WANNA SEE PEOPLE SQUIRMING ON SHEEPS TESTICLES, NOT GRASS ???? #imacelebrity — courts (@XoCourtsoX) November 17, 2020

Many viewers took to social media to register their, ahem, disgust.

Hold up, I love her but Bev is a Vegan and she went on #imacelebrity ???… what are they meant to feed her in this challenge ffs. This is like Anne Hegarty all over again ???? — Lisa✨ (@lisaa_dunne) November 17, 2020

Some actually admired Kev’s move, saying it was inspired. “Calling yourself a vegan is a right cheat in the eating challenge on #imacelebrity they can’t even chuck the fermented egg at you. Bev‘s played a blinder there.”

Her first challenge was to eat Cheesefruit Vomlet, which certainly sounds more appetising than lambs’ brains, sheep’s penis, deer testicles or goats’ eyes.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As one viewer pointed out, anything based of plants had to be more palatable than animal products: “The taste might be minging but psychologically it’s not traumatic eating fruit or veg. Still think Bev’s got an easier job”.

Her second challenge, eating three fermented plums, looked a walk in the park compared to Jordan North’s sheep penis or Vernon Kay’s deer testicle.

I’m a Celebrity fans were in an uproar when Bev revealed she had only been a vegan since March this year.

Bev’s been a vegan since she found out she was going on the show ???? #imacelebrity — Joanne (@joanne_l_t) November 17, 2020

Her third eating challenge was consuming five cubes of fermented tofu. Or in other words, fives cubes of tofu.

“ive only been vegan since march” oh im crying, what a queen bev is???? #ImACelebrity — katie (@strictIykatie) November 17, 2020

Bev and her two fellow trialists managed to eat all the vile food placed in front of them, earning 10 stars and a luxurious dinner of quail for the group of celebrities.

Viewers were seeing an eagle eye out to see if she dined on the poultry with the rest of the camp.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.