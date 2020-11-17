Accessibility Links

I’m a Celebrity fans stunned that Bev Callard avoided worst of trial because she’s a vegan

The actress got off lightly in the eating trial according to fans.

Bev-Callard

Former Coronation Street star Bev Callard avoided the worst of the Bushtucker eating trial on I’m aCelebrity when it was revealed that she is vegan, a would avoid the more disgusting animal based goods such as lambs brains.

Some I’m a Celebrity fans were confused about why she was on the show when a big part of the obstacle was eating particularly vile foods.

Many viewers took to social media to register their, ahem,  disgust.

Some actually admired Kev’s move, saying it was inspired. “Calling yourself a vegan is a right cheat in the eating challenge on #imacelebrity they can’t even chuck the fermented egg at you. Bev‘s played a blinder there.”

Her first challenge was to eat Cheesefruit Vomlet, which certainly sounds more appetising than lambs’ brains, sheep’s penis, deer testicles or goats’ eyes.

As one viewer pointed out, anything based of plants had to be more palatable than animal products: “The taste might be minging but psychologically it’s not traumatic eating fruit or veg. Still think Bev’s got an easier job”.

Her second challenge, eating three fermented plums, looked a walk in the park compared to Jordan North’s sheep penis or Vernon Kay’s deer testicle.

I’m a Celebrity fans were in an uproar when Bev revealed she had only been a vegan since March this year.

Her third eating challenge was consuming five cubes of fermented tofu. Or in other words, fives cubes of tofu.

Bev and her two fellow trialists managed to eat all the vile food placed in front of them, earning 10 stars and a luxurious dinner of quail for the group of celebrities.

Viewers were seeing an eagle eye out to see if she dined on the poultry with the rest of the camp.

