Taskmaster outtake asks who did a “terrified trump”

The tasks set by Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster have caused a wide variety of reactions over the years – and one of the challenges in last week’s episode led to one participant letting out a “terrified trump”.

In an outtake posted to the Channel 4 show’s official Twitter account, Davies is seen announcing that in one of the tasks a contestant was so scared by the presence of three chickens in a locker that they broke wind.

He asks the five contestants if they want to find out who it was, explaining “I don’t want to embarrass anyone without your permissions” and later adding the dubious claim that “this show isn’t about humiliating anyone.”

OUTTAKE: The Taskmaster @gdavies discovers that someone did a terrified little trump during a task… Was it Daisy May Cooper, @JohnnyVegasReal, Katherine Parkinson, @MawaanR or @Herring1967? pic.twitter.com/osoRy9NLBd — Taskmaster (@taskmaster) November 9, 2020

After all the comedians eventually agreed to watch the footage, it turned out it was Katherine Parkinson who was the culprit – although she claimed beforehand, “if it looks like it’s me it will certainly be the rubber soles of my shoes”.

After revealing it was Parkinson, Davies told her, “Hey it was scary! Katherine it was scary! I’d have had a little trump!” while all the contestants reacted with hilarity to the footage.

This year’s series of Taskmaster – the first since the move from Dave to Channel 4 – is nearing the halfway stage, with Parkinson competing against Johnny Vegas, Richard Herring, Mawaan Rizwan, and current leader Daisy May Cooper.

So far, the group of comedians have completed all sorts of hilarious tasks, including designing a huge portrait of Davies and making an “upside-down film”.