Caroline Flack documentary coming to Channel 4

A documentary examining Love Island presenter Caroline Flack’s personal life and public persona is in the works at Channel 4. It will also look at the pressures the late TV star faced as a result of her fame, mental health, the press and social media.

Advertisement

Charlie Russell is directing the programme, after previously helming Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me and the BBC documentary Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die.

Channel 4 commissioning editor Becky Cadman said: “This film is about and for Caroline. A sister, daughter, friend and one of the most successful TV presenters in the country.

“She openly and honestly shared her struggles with fame and how it impacted her mental health. A rollercoaster life told through the memories of the people who knew her best, Caroline’s family and friends, we hope this will be a fitting tribute to her.”

Cadman had worked alongside Flack on series The Surjury – which ultimately went unaired – last year and had been in early talks about a documentary exploring the press and social media scrutiny surrounding the Love Island host.

Channel 4 commissioning editor Lee McMurray said: “Sadly, that film will never be made. We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Flack died by suicide earlier this year at the age of 40.

Her death sparked calls for kindness on social media, with the presenter’s friend Laura Whitmore leading stars urging people to show more compassion online.

The hashtag #BeKind surged on Twitter in the days following Flack’s death.

In a statement, Flack’s mother Christine Flack later said: “Because she was successful and because she was so open about her life and her loves, she became an easy target for cruel and spiteful people who, if they knew the pain they caused, would be ashamed.”

The late star began her TV career starring in Bo’ Selecta! and went on to host shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! and The Xtra Factor.

In 2014, she won Strictly Come Dancing and, in 2015, she began hosting ITV2’s Love Island.

Advertisement

For confidential support, call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch.