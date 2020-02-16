Channel 4 will no longer air Caroline Flack series The Surjury

Channel 4 has announced that it will no longer be airing factual entertainment series The Surjury, which would have been hosted by Caroline Flack.

Flack’s family confirmed yesterday (15th February) that the ex-Love Island host had died, with the family’s lawyer later confirming to Associated Press that she had taken her own life.

The Surjury would have seen a jury of 12 decide if a member of the public would be granted the cosmetic surgery they’d always dream of.

Flack’s role was to introduce those wanting the surgery to the Jury, sharing facts about the procedures and the cosmetic surgery that they are requesting.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline’s family and friends.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury.”

Channel 4 had previously defended The Surjury’s controversial concept, telling RadioTimes.com: “Cosmetic surgery has become an increasingly mainstream choice in Britain. The Surjury seeks to explore why so many people feel the need to change their bodies, and whether surgery actually makes them happier.

“All contributors featured in the series have actively been seeking surgery of their own accord. This new series allows them to consult with surgical teams and then to discuss their reasons for wanting it with a panel of their peers. If their peers support their decision they will undergo the procedure of their choice subject to the usual surgical checks and consent processes.

“The show will neither glamorise nor condemn their choices: the aim is instead to interrogate the realities of cosmetic surgery. Duty of care to contributors is of paramount importance and all will be independently assessed by the clinic who will carry out their procedure. They will be psychologically assessed and supported regarding their involvement in the programme.”

Flack had also defended the show on Twitter, insisting that “the people who have taken part are amazing and have been through a lot”, adding that “life is about individual choice”.

