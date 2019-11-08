However, Channel 4 has confirmed that The Surjury will no longer be broadcast following Flack's death in February 2020.

When is The Surjury on TV?

Flack’s family confirmed on 15th February that the ex-Love Island host had died, with the family’s lawyer later confirming to Associated Press that she had taken her own life.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline’s family and friends.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury.”

What is The Surjury about?

The Surjury’s subject matter raised several eyebrows amongst both TV critics and viewers.

According to its press release, The Surjury “allows people to explore their choices more thoroughly and to take measured advice from their peers, some of whom may previously have gone under the knife themselves and will happily share their views and experiences.”

In order win the surgery they so crave, candidates requesting surgery must secure the majority of the jury vote in order to get their procedure. Months later they’ll be invited back to show the results.

“[The Surjury] allows those who make a strong enough case to their peers, to undergo the procedure of their choice,” Cadman said.

“The show will neither glamorise nor condemn their choices: the aim is instead to interrogate the realities.”

Has The Surjury received backlash?

The Surjury’s concept was widely criticised for encouraging plastic surgery to a young and impressionable audience.

Jameela Jamil slammed the show on social media, comparing it to Black Mirror – though Flack insisted that “the people who have taken part are amazing and have been through a lot”, adding that “life is about individual choice”.

A spokesperson from Channel 4 told RadioTimes.com: “Cosmetic surgery has become an increasingly mainstream choice in Britain. The Surjury seeks to explore why so many people feel the need to change their bodies, and whether surgery actually makes them happier.

“All contributors featured in the series have actively been seeking surgery of their own accord. This new series allows them to consult with surgical teams and then to discuss their reasons for wanting it with a panel of their peers. If their peers support their decision they will undergo the procedure of their choice subject to the usual surgical checks and consent processes.

“The show will neither glamorise nor condemn their choices: the aim is instead to interrogate the realities of cosmetic surgery. Duty of care to contributors is of paramount importance and all will be independently assessed by the clinic who will carry out their procedure. They will be psychologically assessed and supported regarding their involvement in the programme.”