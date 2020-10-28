Meet the star-studded cast of ITV’s Don’t Rock the Boat

While this summer has been less eventful than usual without Love Island, reality fans finally have something to look forward to with Don’t Rock The Boat – ITV’s brand new adventure series.

Advertisement

Hosted by Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu, the series will challenge 12 celebrities to row the entire length of Britain.

With checkpoints in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the celebrities will be guided by Freddie and AJ through each leg of the race, which covers over 500 miles of water.

Which celebs will be taking on this mammoth challenge? Here’s everything you need to know about the VIPs who’ll be taking to the water.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Fleur East

Age: 32

Instagram: @fleureast

Singer-songwriter Fleur East rose to prominence after coming second in The X Factor’s 2014 series and reaching number three in the UK charts with her single Sax.

In 2018, East took part in the 18th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in fourth place, and began presenting Hits Radio’s breakfast show.

Tom Watson

Getty

Age: 53

Twitter: @tom_watson

Former politician Tom Watson served as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party from 2015 until 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn.

Whilst an MP, Watson represented West Bromwich East and went on to become a Minister for Digital Engagement and Civil Service Issues under Gordon Brown before becoming the Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party.

Denise Lewis OBE

Age: 48

Instagram: @realdeniselewis

Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis is best known for being the first European to win an Olympic heptathlon in 2000, winning silver medals at the World Championships and becoming a Commonwealth Games champion twice.

The athlete has since developed a career in the media, becoming an athletics pundit for the BBC and competing on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Let’s Dance for Comic Relief and The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Craig Charles

Age: 56

Instagram: @ccfunkandsoul

Actor Craig Charles rose to prominence for playing Dave Lister in the BBC’s sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf and Lloyd Mullaney on Coronation Street from 2005 until 2015.

He currently hosts The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show for BBC Radio 2 and has appeared on The Gadget Show, Keith Lemon’s Through the Keyhole and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Jack Fincham

Getty

Age: 26

Instagram: @jack_charlesf

Reality star Jack Fincham’s constant joke-cracking and stable relationship with Dani Dyer on Love Island’s fourth series catapulted him to fame after he won the competition in 2018.

While he is no longer with fellow winner Dani Dyer, Fincham has kept up a career in TV, regularly appearing on Loose Women, presenting for Good Morning Britain and taking part in The Crystal Maze, Celebs Go Dating and CelebAbility.

Jodie Kidd

Getty

Age: 42

Instagram: @jodiekiddoffical

As a model, Jodie Kidd featured in campaigns for Chloé perfume, Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel, before becoming a racing driver and winning a Maserati Trofeo Pro-Am event in 2004.

She has since turned to a career in TV, presenting ITV4’s motorcycling events and appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Masterchef, The Jump and Big Star’s Little Star.

Victoria Pendleton CBE

Age: 40

Instagram: @victorilou

Athlete Victoria Pendleton is best known for winning two gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics for competitive cycling.

Since retiring from professional cycling, Pendleton became a horse jockey, finishing fifth in the Cheltenham Foxhunter Chase in 2016. She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

Shaun Wallace

Age: 60

Instagram: @officialshaunwallace

The Chase’s Shaun Wallace took on his alter ego as ‘The Dark Destroyer’ in 2009 when he joined the ITV gameshow as a chaser alongside the likes of Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Mark Labbett.

Prior to his role on the show, the barrister became a champion of BBC’s Mastermind in 2004, reached the final of Are You an Egghead? and appeared on The Weakest Link and Fifteen to One.

Kimberly Wyatt

Getty Images

Age: 38

Instagram: @kimberlywyatt

Singer and dancer Kimberly Wyatt is best known as a member of US girl group the Pussycat Dolls, known for hits such as Don’t Cha, When I Grow Up and Buttons.

Wyatt now lives in the UK and has appeared on a number of British shows such as Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Jump, Celebrity MasterChef and Would I Lie to You.

Adam Thomas

Getty

Age: 32

Instagram: @adamthomas21

Actor and presenter Adam Thomas began his television with roles on BBC One’s Waterloo Road, Casualty and Emmerdale, on which he played Adam Barton until 2018.

Aside from acting, Thomas has appeared on All Star Family Fortunes, All Star Mr & Mrs, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and its companion show Extra Camp.

Lucy Fallon

Age: 24

Instagram: @lucyfallonx

Soap star Lucy Fallon is best known for playing Bethany Platt in ITV’s Coronation Street from 2015 until 2020, a role which won her a National Television Award and two British Soap Awards.

Outside of Coronation Street, Fallon has appeared on All Star Musicals, winning the competition with her rendition of ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’.

Joe Weller

Getty

Age: 24

Instagram: @joeweller

Joe Weller is a British social media personality with over 5.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Advertisement

Best known for uploading original songs – mostly based on football – to the social media site, Weller has competed against fellow YouTuber KSI in a boxing match which was streamed live on his channel.

Don’t Rock the Boat will air on ITV this Autumn. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.