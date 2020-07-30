When does Don’t Rock The Boat Start? Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu’s new show comes to ITV

Get ready to see celebrities pushed to their physical and mental limits in new ITV adventure series, Don’t Rock the Boat.

Hosted by Sporting legend and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff, and The Voice’s AJ Odudu, the series will see twelve celebrities compete as they row the entire length of Britain.

Travelling more than 500 gruelling miles, the teams will battle hell and high water to win this impressive coastal race.

So when does it start? Who are the hosts? And which celebrities will be taking on the challenge? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Don’t Rock the Boat start?

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the series, however, the new show was announced in ITV’s Autumn schedule, so it will air on the channel later this year.

The series has been commissioned for five 60-minute episodes as well, so there’ll be lots to keep us entertained!

How does Don’t Rock the Boat work?

Immersed in the coastal beauty of the UK, the celebrities will face the waves and wind of the sea legs and the daunting cliffs and gorges of Britain’s spectacular shoreline.

Each will have to call on all their individual reserves and team resources to conquer the challenge of a lifetime.

With checkpoints in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland the celebrities will also be facing a series of jaw dropping on-shore challenges to secure vital advantages over their opposition.

Along the way, Freddie and AJ will guide the celebrities through each leg of the race and preside over the coastal adventures.

However, only one of the teams will prove victorious.

So, who will row their way to glory? Who will fail at first sea? And will they remember the golden rule: Don’t Rock the Boat?

Who are the celebrities in the line-up?

The Don’t Rock the Boat cast has now been confirmed and it’s certainly star-studded.

Fleur East

Tom Watson

Denise Lewis OBE

Craig Charles

Jack Fincham

Jodie Kidd

Victoria Pendleton CBE

Shaun Wallace

Kimberly Wyatt

Adam Thomas

Lucy Fallon

Joe Weller

Don’t Rock the Boat filming location

It’s a proper adventure on the new ITV reality show and the Don’t Rock the Boat filming location is pretty exciting.

Starting in St Ives, Cornwall, the team head up the Welsh coast before exploring the West coast of Scotland and eventually finishing up in Lochinver, North Scotland.

Who are the hosts?

Meet your Don’t Rock the Boat hosts Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu and hear what they have to say about the exciting new series.

Freddie Flintoff

Freddie is an English television and radio presenter and former international cricketer, who many may recognise for presenting the BBC’s Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

AJ Odudu

Best known for co-presenting Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, alongside Emma Willis and Rylan Clark, in 2013, the 32-year-old will join Freddie as co-host.

As well as BBBOTS, AJ has worked as a backstage reporter on The Voice UK since 2019.

She recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about filming The Voice finals following the coronavirus lockdown period.

Don't Rock the Boat will air on ITV this Autumn.