Top Gear “at its absolute best” with its tribute to racing great Stirling Moss

Top Gear fans reacted with many plaudits to the programme’s classy tribute to British racing great, Stirling Moss, who died during in April at the age of 90.

Moss famously raced his Lotus in Formula 1 for 10 years, winning 16 Grand Prix events, but never winning the World Championship.

He once said: “Better to lose honourably in a British car than win in a foreign one.”

The extended Top Gear tribute presented by Chris Harris earned much praise from viewers.

One fan tweeted: “Wow, what a touching tribute to Sir Stirling Moss on #topgear”.

I think anyone who is anyone in automotive journalism/PR who’ve come into some kind of contact with @harrismonkey must be tipping their hats to the little fella right now. What a simply breathtaking tribute to Sir Stirling Moss. #TopGear — Mark Richards (@MarkRichards18) October 25, 2020

A viewer compared it to last year’s tribute to the late rally driver Colin McRae.

Like the Colin McRae film last year, this tribute from @harrismonkey to Stirling Moss is so perfectly done. This is @BBC_TopGear at its absolute best! #TopGear — Brad Mell (@BradleyMell) October 25, 2020

A lot of attention was paid to Moss’s bare bones set-up and his relentless will to win, memorably recounted in his win in the 1961 Monaco Grand Prix.

He was then courted by Enzo Ferrari to drive in his far better-equipped Ferrari team. With characteristic bravado, Moss agreed to race for the team but only if he could race in his Lotus blue rather than the team’s classic red.

However, before he got the opportunity to drive for Ferrari, disaster struck. An accident at Goodwood raceway left him in a month-long coma and ended his career.

A shame what happened to Stirling Moss (a crash ending his career) a racing career that could've been so much more, but after racing in such a deadly era he has enjoyed a long, very good life #TopGear — Reece Hughes ???? (@TheMadMidlander) October 25, 2020

A viewer posted that the segment gave him a new perspective on the racing driver’s career. “Brilliant review of Sir Sterling Moss tonight. Never really understood his greatness until now. Great show once again #TopGear”.

The plaudits kept coming from Top Gear fans: “A true Gentleman, both on and off the track. Thank you for the most amazing tribute to Sir Stirling Moss. #Legend#TopGear”.

The touching retrospective could have been even longer according to some in the audience.

You take note when #TopGear do a historic motorsport segment, just wish they were longer! Great tribute to Sir Stirling Moss ???? — Michael Paul Holden (@Mike_Holden_94) October 25, 2020

Top Gear returns for the finale in this series on Sunday 1st November at 8pm.

